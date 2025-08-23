(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday released the audio and transcript interviews with Ghislaine Maxwell, “in the interest of transparency,” in which she claims President Donald Trump “never” acted “inappropriate.”

During the two-day interview, Maxwell was interviewed by Deputy U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche about her and deceased financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with Trump and former President Bill Clinton.

Notably, Maxwell denied the existence of a client list. She also denied that Epstein was engaging in blackmail or had ties with any intelligence agencies.

In the interview, Maxwell described the president as a “gentleman,” and did not implicate him in any wrongdoing.

“I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” said Maxwell.

Blanche asked Maxwell about any interactions the president may have had with masseuses.

“Did you ever hear Mr. Epstein or anybody say that President Trump had done anything inappropriate with masseuses or with anybody in your world?” Blanche asked.

“Absolutely never, in any context,” Maxwell responded.

Maxwell was also asked about a report in the Wall Street Journal published in July alleging that Trump contributed a “bawdy” birthday letter as part of a leather-bound book compiled by Maxwell for Epstein’s 50th birthday. The president denied any letter, prompting him to file a libel lawsuit against the publication.

“Do you remember President Trump submitting a letter or a card or a note?” Blanche asked.

“I don’t,” Maxwell replied.

“Do you remember seeing that book or any portion of the letters in your discovery in New York?” Blanche pursued.

“Yes… I remember there was – there were some portions of that book. But what surprised me – yeah. What surprised me was how few there were, because I thought if you had those, where are the rest? There was none of Mr. Trump,” said Maxwell.

Blanche pressed Maxwell further.

“And do you remember – but separate and apart from your discovery, do you remember one way or the other whether President Trump submitted a letter for his 50th birthday?” he asked.

“I do not remember,” she responded.

“And the article that references the letter talks about like a – sounds like either a naked – a picture of a naked woman or something like that. Do you have any recollection of that,” Blanche asked again.

“I do not. But just – no, I don’t,” Maxwell responded.

Maxwell was also pressed on the relationship between Epstein, herself, and the Clintons.

“Do you know whether, for example, President Clinton ever received a massage?” asked Blanche.

“I don’t believe he did,” she answered.

“And what makes you say you don’t believe he did?” Blanche asked.

“Well, because I don’t – so that’s a good question. The time that Epstein and President Clinton spent together, the only times I believe – well, obviously they traveled. There was that, you know, the plane, they went on the plane 26 times or whatever. That would be one journey. So they spent time on the plane together, and I don’t believe there was ever a massage on the plane. So that would’ve been the only time that I think that President Clinton could have even received a massage. And he didn’t, because I was there,” Maxwell claimed.

Maxwell was also asked about several other prominent figures, including tech leaders, Hollywood entertainers, scientists and royalty.