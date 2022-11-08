(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it plans to monitor four voting jurisdictions in Alaska for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The locations are Bethel, Dillingham, Kusilvak, and Sitka.

The DOJ is monitoring 64 jurisdictions in 24 states during Election Day and early voting. The agency has monitored certain polling places since the 1964 Voting Rights Act was passed, according to a DOJ news release. Personnel from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorneys’ offices will monitor.

Alaskans are deciding who will serve as governor and who will represent them in the U.S. Senate and in Alaska’s at-large congressional district.