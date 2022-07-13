The Justice Department on Tuesday announced a new task force dedicated to safeguarding federal protections for reproductive healthcare as Republican-led states seek to ban abortion in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned.
Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta will chair the Reproductive Rights Task Force, which has the mission to monitor state and local bans on abortion for overreach.
The Justice Department explained in a statement that some of the actions it will be looking for include those that deny a women’s ability to seek reproductive care and a person’s ability to inform others about such services as well as bans on abortion-inducing drugs and the imposition of criminal or civil penalties on federal employees who provide legal reproductive health services.
Officials said the task force formalizes months of work being conducted behind scenes at the Justice Department to identify ways to protect access to abortion in anticipation of the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling of Roe vs. Wade being overturned — which the high court did late last month.
Gupta described that decision in a video message as “devastating,” and that the task force will explore with reproductive rights organizations, patients, law firms and other stakeholders “every legal option to protect and provide comprehensive reproductive health services.”
“The court took away a constitutional right, preventing women from being able to make decisions about our bodies, our health and our futures,” she said. “While we recognize that congressional action is the best answer, we will not be deterred from using every tool at our disposal to defend reproductive freedom.”
The announcement was made days after President Joe Biden announced an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion while directing Justice Department prosecutors to “do everything in their power to protect these women seeking to invoke their right” to reproductive healthcare.
In remarks from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Friday, Biden said federal prosecutors will work in states where abortion clinics are still open to protect them from intimidation. They will protect the rights of women to travel with the purpose of seeking medical attention from a state where abortion is banned to one where it is not and to protect a women’s right to U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved medication.
He warned that the decision by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court to throw out federal abortion protections has been received by Republican politicians as a “green light” to seek a national ban.
Thirteen states had so-called trigger abortion bans in place in anticipation of Roe vs. Wade being overturned, with the Guttmacher Institute, a sexual and reproductive health and rights institute, judging a total of 26 states are either certain or likely to move to prohibit the medical procedure.
Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation, called the creation of the task force “a meaningful step in providing a framework for enforcing federal protection for those helping patients navigate access to abortion.”
“We look forward to seeing its work quickly take shape,” Johnson said in a statement.
The moves come as Biden has received criticism from members of his Democratic Party as well as activists for not taking more assertive steps to protect access to abortion following the overturning of Roe vs. Wade
Biden has repeatedly said it’ll take codifying abortion into federal law to protect access nationwide, and has called on the public to vote in November for those who will support that measure.
“My ultimate goal is to reinstate Roe vs. Wade as the national law by passing it in the United States Congress,” he said on Sunday.
10th Amendment
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution,
nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.
The U.S. Constitution DOES NOT give the federal government the power to protect or provide abortions.
It is up to each state and its citizens to determine their laws about abortion.
To Democrats, the U.S. Constitution, Laws, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, version of the U.S. Constitution, Laws Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
The treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
“Abortion task force”. This administration can certainly come up with job titles—the problem is, the people who end up holding the titles don’t have a clue what to do.
More Liberal word salad ,,,Like “Family Planning” designed to fool THE PEOPLE it is something productive, not something that kills. By their own definition of “Abortion Task Force” their primary purpose and TASK is to abort something.,,,,maybe themselves,,,at least from office.
That’s pretty well the whole administration, from Biden on down. None of them know what they’re doing, they make their own rules as they go along, with no regard for the constitution or the laws.
Maybe the SCOTUS needs to call Biden and his minions in, slap their hands like any other unruly child, and explain exactly what their roe-v-wade ruling actually means. You know, like the federal government has no authority regarding abortion, and that all decisions regarding that are to be made by the respective states. If the citizens of those states don’t like what their elected representatives are doing, then vote them out and put others in that think the same as they do. Nothing too difficult there, except for left wing liberals and progressives, they have a hard time understanding something that isn’t in their line of warped thinking.
Better yet, ORDER THE IMMEDIATE IMPEACHMENT of biden and co..
Name one instance of reproductive healthcare that will be denied or go away with the ruling on Roe v Wade. The only way these psychotic baby killers can declare this to be true is to redefine In vitro “Infant Deathcare” as adult human Healthcare, which instead of the killers going to jail, they get the medical bills paid for by the Obamacare fleeced Taxpayers or Insurance companies. This obviously is as invalid to call it Healthcare as it is to call it family planning when you kill the very thing that defines a family, which of course requires the secular liberal Democrat voters to redefine just what a family is, thereby justifying the murdering of American innocence, in the womb, and in the soul of the nation. Evil becomes the new good, good is redefined as evil. The only federal protections offered in this great scam is protection of the evil politicians who pander to the darkest corners of the human anxieties, the very place where their national power is born.
You have the RIGHT to use effective birth control, or abstain from sex. You DO NOT have the RIGHT to kill your unborn baby. Enough said !!