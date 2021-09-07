As Labor Day weekend came to a close in Chicago, at least 66 people had been shot, six of them fatally, according to information provided by Chicago police.

At least 11 children and teenagers were among those shot, including 4-year-old Mychal “MJ” Moultry Jr., who was shot Friday evening when bullets pierced the windows of a Woodlawn apartment where he had been getting his hair braided. Moultry, who was pronounced dead Sunday, was visiting Chicago from his home in Decatur, Alabama.

At least eight people were shot — including one person who was killed — in the last hours of the long weekend between Monday and Tuesday mornings.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the head around 1 p.m. Monday and he later died. The man was shot in the 9200 block of South Eggleston Avenue in the Brainerd neighborhood, police said in a media notification. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:46 p.m.

The man was identified as Andre Leaks of the 9300 block of South Normal Avenue in Gresham, according to information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The total number of shootings Monday morning already meant this year’s holiday weekend saw the most shootings since 2016, with nearly a full day to go. The 58 people shot to that point was also seven more than Labor Day weekend 2020, suggesting the troubling double-digit spikes in violence Chicago experienced last year have continued to be a formidable challenge for the city.

