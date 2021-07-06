Photos were reportedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop that indicate his dad met with his son’s Mexican billionaire business associates while serving as vice president.

Joe said it ain’t so …

The emails uncovered by The Daily Mail contradict President Joe Biden’s insistence during his 2020 presidential campaign that he never discussed international business with his son.

Hunter’s laptop that was reportedly abandoned at a computer repair shop allegedly reveals that since at least 2010, his associates had planned dealings with Carlos Slim – the richest person in the world at the time – and fellow Mexican billionaire Miguel Alemán Velasco.

“The plans for working with [Slim] were allegedly spotted in company emails from Rosemont Seneca – a consulting firm established by Hunter, Devon Archer and Christopher Heinz, who is the stepson of former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,” TheBlaze reported. “The firm was founded in 2009 – the same year Joe Biden was inaugurated as vice president.”

More and more evidence obtained by The Daily Mail contradict the president’s denial of such dealings.

“The then-vice president also flew Hunter and his partner Jeff Cooper on Air Force 2 to Mexico City in 2016, where Hunter arranged to meet Alemán’s son for meetings over a ‘flippin gigantic’ business deal,” The Daily Mail divulged. “In the light of shocking documents uncovered by DailyMail.com from the laptop, the president now faces serious questions – not just whether he knew about Hunter’s controversial business dealings, but also whether he was involved in facilitating them himself while vice president.”

According to The Daily Mail’s report, Neil Callahan – a staffer at Rosemont Seneca – attempted via an email in October 2010 to get Slim involved in a business deal.

“I think once we get past the test/beta phase of say 4–5 $250k projects, we target getting 5–8 clients who will pay us $1m–5m annually,” Callahan wrote, according to The Daily Mail. “I don’t think any of those clients will be your typical Hedge Fund – it’s going to be Private Investors (i.e., Carlos Slim), SWFs, Select Corporations (i.e., Chevron, AON) and maybe a mega Hedge Fund.”

Two years later, more shady dealings reportedly took place.

“In 2012, one of Hunter’s friends who was working for the ‘international government relations firm’ Blue Star Strategies, purportedly suggested Slim as a potential buyer of a gambling company that Hunter was partnered with,” TheBlaze recounted.

Blue Star Strategies was reported by Politico last month as being under investigation by the Department of Justice for possible illegal lobbying regarding its questionable business dealings with Burisma – the Ukrainian gas company that Hunter served with as a board member. Recordings reveal then-VP Biden bragging that he threatened to end massive U.S. government aid to the Urkraine if it did not fire its attorney prosecuting Hunter to expose his shady dealings.

The list goes on, with the president’s son allegedly pursuing even more lucrative deals with foreign leaders using his dad’s then-VP name.

“Hunter targeted a different Mexican billionaire – Miguel Alemán Velasco, who is the son of former Mexican President Miguel Alemán Valdés,” TheBlaze noted. “Hunter and Jeff Cooper – an attorney who worked with Hunter’s late brother Beau Biden and reportedly donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Biden political campaigns – reportedly devised a plan to invest in multiple businesses in Latin America.”

Bragging rights?

The laptop allegedly contains a February 2013 email of Cooper boasting about a brewing transaction.

“This is setting up to be flippin gigantic, brother,” Cooper’s email reads.

Using his dad’s stature as VP to secure meetings with the rich and famous was apparently something that Hunter also saw as worthy of bragging rights

“In 2014, Hunter was reportedly able to secure a private meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden for Carlos Slim, Miguel Alemán Velasco and Interjet airline CEO Miguel Alemán Magnani – the grandson of the former Mexican President Miguel Alemán Valdés,” TheBlaze informed. “Hunter allegedly emailed White House photographer David Lienemann to ask for photographs of the Alemán family with then-VP Joe Biden.”

Just months later in May 2014, it appears Cooper was searching for photos proving the big transactions – an autographs, as well.

“Any luck on getting those other pics from the WH [White House]-Alemán visit?” Cooper asked. “Or getting a few signed for Miguel and his dad?”

In a photo from the laptop dated Nov. 19, 2015, then-VP Biden is shown with his son, Cooper and the trio of Mexican billionaires at Biden’s vice-presidential residence in the nation’s capital.

And the connection with the Ukrainian business Burisma was shown in a 2014 email.

“I met with Miguel [Alemán Magnani] last night – he has set up meetings with the Secretary of Energy and the CEO of Pemex for Jan 12,” Cooper emailed Hunter. “Is there any chance that anyone from Burisma could attend?”

It also appears Biden’s White House staff was used to conduct his family’s business dealings.

“Hunter worked with Joe Biden’s vice-presidential secretary Kathy Chung to arrange a phone call between Carlos Slim and the VP in October 2015,” The Daily Mail’s report explained.

Bidens for oil when personal profit involved?

In the face of Biden’s alternative energy push to wipe out the U.S.’s oil industry, his brother, Jim, allegedly tried to make a deal with Mexico in May 2015 to secure a transaction with Slim involving a U.S. oil pipeline.

“Have a very real deal with Pemex (Carlos slim) need financing literally for a few days to a week,” Jim Biden told Hunter of Pemex – a Mexican petroleum company. “Have the seller (refinery /slims) and buyer major being delivered from pipeline in (h/USA)…”

The Biden’s connection with China – which the president has made many attempts to protect regarding the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic being from its Wuhan Laboratory – was also allegedly laid bare.

“Reports surfaced in October that highlighted emails from Hunter that he was pursing ‘lasting and lucrative’ deals involving a Chinese energy company that he said would be ‘interesting for me and my family,’” TheBlaze noted. “There were also reports that Joe Biden’s son ordered keys to be made for his new ‘office mates,’ which included his father Joe Biden, his mother, his uncle and the emissary for a profitable Chinese energy company.”

‘I told you so’ moment for Trump?

Former President Donald Trump brought up Hunter Biden’s laptop numerous times during his 2020 presidential campaign, but the mainstream media merely dismissed his assertions – that the emails reveal Hunter monetizing access to his dad – as a fringe theory.

Hunter’s shady dealings with Burisma to forward the Obama administration’s foreign policy was a focus of Trump’s

“And you didn’t have a job before your father was vice president,” Trump told Fox & Friends last year, according to Fox News. “You can’t go and go with your father and every stop you make, you pick up $1 billion.”

Hunter skirted the issue when asked about the laptop earlier this year.

“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me,” Hunter told CBS News in an April interview. “It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the… that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me. Or that there was a laptop stolen from me.”