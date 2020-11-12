“So was there voter fraud last week? We’ve been working on that question ever since Election Night. We’ve tried to be careful and precise as we report this out. In moments like this, truth matters more than ever. False allegations of fraud can cause as much damage as the fraud itself, and the last thing America needs right now is more damage.” – Tucker Carlson
Carlson goes on to name some of the dead who voted last week.
Watch the video, read the names, see their pictures and learn who they were before they died.
This is not a joke. It is appalling. Read it at Fox News.
