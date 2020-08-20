A Democratic National Convention moderator omitted sacred words from the Pledge of Allegiance during a panel discussion Tuesday: “under God.”

During the Muslim Delegates Assembly, the video of the livestreamed event shows A.J. Durani led the pledge but left out an important part, saying, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Durani was elected to be a super delegate for the 2016-2020 term of the Democratic National Committee.

I guess the “Under God” part just isn’t important to Democrats. pic.twitter.com/0q4Hhg0XBT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2020

This is an excerpt from The Federalist.