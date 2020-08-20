A Democratic National Convention moderator omitted sacred words from the Pledge of Allegiance during a panel discussion Tuesday: “under God.”
During the Muslim Delegates Assembly, the video of the livestreamed event shows A.J. Durani led the pledge but left out an important part, saying, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” Durani was elected to be a super delegate for the 2016-2020 term of the Democratic National Committee.
I guess the “Under God” part just isn’t important to Democrats.
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2020
This is an excerpt from The Federalist.
Comment by AmericanPatriot
Posted in AOC UNLOADS on NBC News after Delivering 1-minute Lesson in Socialism Aug 20, 04:55
Comment by ltuser
Posted in ‘Everyone’s offended by everything,’ de Blasio whines; ‘It’s just not fair.’ Aug 20, 01:38
Comment by ltuser
Posted in Lightfoot’s thinly veiled threat to stop protecting Trump Tower Chicago Aug 20, 01:37
Comment by ltuser
Posted in Biden officially nominated for president by Democrats Aug 20, 01:36
Comment by ltuser
Posted in DNC ignores the elephant in the virtual room: Big-city violence Aug 20, 01:14