WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Friday rejected an emergency appeal by a California church that challenged state limits on attendance at worship services that have been imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Over the dissent of the four more conservative justices, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in turning away a request from the South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, California, in the San Diego area.
The church argued that limits on how many people can attend their services violate constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and had been seeking an order in time for services on Sunday. The church said it has crowds of 200 to 300 people for its services.
Roberts wrote in brief opinion that the restriction allowing churches to reopen at 25% of their capacity, with no more than 100 worshipers at a time, “appear consistent” with the First Amendment. Roberts said similar or more severe limits apply to concerts, movies and sporting events “where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time.”
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in dissent that the restriction “discriminates against places of worship and in favor of comparable secular businesses. Such discrimination violates the First Amendment.” Kavanaugh pointed to supermarkets, restaurants, hair salons, cannabis dispensaries and other businesses that are not subject to the same restrictions.
Lower courts in California had previously turned down the churches’ requests.
The court also rejected an appeal from two churches in the Chicago area that objected to Gov. Jay Pritzker’s limit of 10 worshipers at religious services. Before the court acted, Pritzker modified the restrictions to allow for up to 100 people at a time. There were no recorded dissents.
So the government turns their backs of thousands of anarchist rioters in Minneapolis who refuse to shelter in place or distance by 6 feet intervals to burn down and loot the city but peace loving peace bringing Christians have restraints put upon THE PEOPLE of the Prince of Peace,,,Black white or any color that control freak ,Roberts decides will make him feel like God, and true ruler of THE PEOPLE. “Roberts Rules of Order” are to just Rule THE PEOPLE and give orders” This one needs to be impeached, or at least thrown into the crowd of Minneapolis anarchists and see just how long he lasts to ask for the protection of the Peace loving people of this nation who unlike Roberts understands the rule of LAW is NOT the Judges, but the hearts and minds of its Peace loving citizens who he affords no legal protection and puts his foot upon our necks when we worship. Roberts better hope the basement of the Supreme Court is secure enough to protect him when the rioters come for him and there is no thin blue line of good people to stand between him and the darkness.
. . . and if we didn’t believe where this rogue SCOTUS Justice’s heart was. There is no mistaking it now.
I shudder to think this was justice for God loving, law abiding, taxpaying citizens. As usual, people who love God and want to worship Him, the lawless are pandered to and the very thing which tempers society is denied under Roberts’ notion of the LAW.
John Obamacare TRAITOR Roberts, another great pick by a Bush (Bush One with David Souter). This is what happens when one has RINO Presidents, like the TRAITOR Bushes, who voted for Hillary, selecting Justices for the Supreme Court. Joh Roberts ,makes we want to puke.
john roberts: The Constitution, what is that?
Please resign john. You obviously don’t agree with the rights CLEARLY spelled out in the first amendment.
Just like you thought homosexual marriage was a “right” guaranteed by the Constitution, and the individual mandate in obama care was a tax. and not a “penalty.” Even though the law clearly stated it was a penalty, and the word tax was nowhere to be found.
Our rights are given to us by God. Not you, or any elected official, or the CDC, and are not dependent on any “crisis” that may occur.
You are a disgrace john, as are the other four liberal tyrants sitting beside you on the bench.
Well, THAT SOLIDIFIES THE NEED for 5 IMPEACHMENTS in the SCOTUS Branch.
from FIVE STARS to “SSSSS“?
So — how does everyone like the martial law brought on by the fake coronavirus “pandemic”?
Wake up, people — the coronavirus “pandemic” is a fraud, an invisible, all-purpose enemy to which the government can attribute any dangers it wants to frighten and control us.
The international corporate elite that runs things behind the scenes has taken an illness no more dangerous than the common flu (and probably far less so) and turned it into an excuse for an enormous expansion of government power and an enormous redistribution of resources — literally, trillions of dollars — from the citizens to the corporate elite.
We have been lied to every step of the way. News reports of overworked doctors, overflowing morgues, crowded hospitals, crowded ICUs, emergency rooms inundated with thousands of COVID-19 patients, racing ambulances full of COVID-19 patients, mass graves, and refrigerated trucks full of bodies are contradicted by numerous videos of empty hospitals, empty waiting rooms, empty “testing centers”, and parked ambulances in the alleged “epicenters” of the pandemic.
It has been a fiction from the beginning, both here and in other countries.
Even in New York City at the height of the alleged pandemic, undercover reporters released videos showing New York City ERs virtually empty. No lines, nothing. Just recently, Project Veritas showed undercover video of a staged “testing center” in Michigan with hospital employees playing the patients.
There is no legitimacy to any of it. The masks, the “social distancing”, the “social bubbles”, the “self-isolation”, the “self-quarantining”, the “contact tracing”, the “flattening the curve”, the shutdowns, the lockdowns, the push for vaccination, the push for testing, the bans on assemblies and large groups — none of that is to keep us safe, but all of it is to condition us to accept more government control, more arbitrary regimentation, more handouts to the corporate elite, and mandatory vaccination.
The coronavirus charade is no different from previous virus panics — SARS, MERS, Swine Flu, Zika — only now the people at the top think we are stupid enough, weak enough, and divided enough to submit to a massive acceleration of the ongoing transfer of power and wealth from us to them. Sadly, it appears that they are correct.
Too many of us still believe — despite overwhelming historical and contemporary evidence to the contrary — that the government and the corporate media do not lie, especially about the big things. In reality, the government and the corporate media lie about everything — especially about the big things.
The breakthrough will come when the majority of us realize that the starting point for knowing the truth about anything is to believe the opposite of what the government and the corporate media tell us.
The Dread Justice Roberts©. This man apparently hates the Constitution and our God-given RIGHTS.
Garbage thrown at Trump from the Russian collusion to all others including ” RONA” 19 is a sample of more garbage to come. Me thinks it may be in the manner of racial wars who may be paid to conduct burning, stealing and massive RIOTS throughout the land by cop kneeling on the neck of George Floyd (who should be convicted, by the way) Will more details of this be forthcoming???
Tyranny,will soon justify anarchy. But, I think the race riots will overwhelm us before then.
Roberts has been a real disaster. He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing!