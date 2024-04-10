Dictator? GOPUSA Staff | Apr 10, 2024 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 10 votes. Please wait... Share:
With democrat dementia obsessed exremists there is never room for compromise, when it comes to abortion,it’s “My way or the Highway” even if it turns out to be a one way one party trip on the highway to hell.
The Democrat party cabal and their “useful idiots” operate strictly on emotion, with very little rational thought and who simply do not understand reality or basic economics.
The Democrat Party wins most of their followers because they are ill-informed and/or low intellect.
Democrat’s propaganda or narrative works on an emotional level, not on the intellect level. The Democrat Party supporters are mentally subjective, how they Want Facts, Truth and reality to be.
Not Objective, how Facts, Truth and reality are.
Subjective fools believe their own lies.
“ill-informed and/or low of intellect” is what you get when low of mental capacity are educated way beyond their means to comprehend, who when democrats are in power are first to get elevated into positions of power and leadership by the party puppeteers, because they can then collectively control the thoughts and freedoms of those inherently good who are capable of SELF-governing themselves and their lives, who present the greatest threat to the party of political pandering. Spending tax dollars to lend to such of sub-average intelligence just turns the former American Titanic, into the iceberg destined Democrat party run duped ship of fools.
Educating the best, the brightest, the hardest working and the non-addicted, in search of American excellence alone is what has. and what will make America great again.” Cast not your pearls before swine,” or you get a democrat party government full of pork and bankruptcy.
These days, its HARD to consider their voter base “Low information/ill informed/low IQ”..
TOO MUCH OF this seems deliberate. ERGO THEY KNOW full well what they are doing.