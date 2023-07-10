WASHINGTON—Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Sunday he would take steps to revoke China’s permanent normal trade relations status if he won the 2024 White House race.
“I favor doing that. I think we probably need Congress but I would take executive action as appropriate to be able to move us in that direction,” Mr. DeSantis said in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.
The U.S. Senate voted in 2000 to grant that status to China as it prepared to join the World Trade Organization. Any step to remove it would also need congressional approval. The status is a legal designation in the United States for free trade with a foreign nation.
U.S.–China relations have been tense for years over national security issues including Taiwan, U.S. export bans on advanced technologies, the Chinese regime’s state-led industrial policies, human rights issues, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and trade tariffs.
Washington has been trying to repair ties between the world’s two biggest economies. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that her meetings with senior Chinese officials in recent days were “direct” and “productive,” helping stabilize the superpowers’ often rocky relationship as her four-day Beijing trip ended.
China is “the No. 1 geopolitical threat this country faces,” Mr. DeSantis added in the interview.
Former President Donald Trump, who leads the Republican field currently in the polls with Mr. DeSantis a distant second, has said he would give the Chinese regime a 48-hour deadline to get out of its spy facility on the island of Cuba 90 miles off the U.S. coast.
Trying to compete with a corrupt opportunistic country like China, is like the Ukrainians sitting in their trenches taking incoming Russian cluster bombs and only sending back single shot muskets.
I would say of the Chinese the same thing that Churchill said of Mohammedanism;
“No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa, raising fearless warriors at every step; and were it not that Christianity is sheltered in the strong arms of science, the science against which it had vainly struggled, the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell the civilization of ancient Rome.”
American civilization having handed over or sold out for profit our superior civilized self-protecting technology, in now politically empowered Biden family type self-enrichment, will eventually be the fall of the American Republic unless we cut the very economic bonds that have been strangling America ever since Nixon got us into bed with the Chinese, and our politicians into positions to be bought, sold and stolen like the very American technology designed to protect us. The Ghost of Karl Marx speaks loudly;
“The Capitalists Will Sell Us the Rope with Which We Will Hang Them”
DeSantis is Spot On it
THIS SHould have been done YEARS AGO. When we first learned China was stealing our IP!!!