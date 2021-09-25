In yet another random act of federalism from the Sunshine State, Gov. Ron DeSantis arranged a shipment of a new monoclonal antibody treatment for those suffering from COVID-19.

DeSantis announced on Thursday the shipment of 3,000 doses of the treatment, produced by the United Kingdom-based GlaxoSmithKline, following Biden’s rationing of the Regeron antibody treatment.

“That’s showing that we’re going to leave no stone unturned,” he said, per Just the News. “And, if there’s somebody that needs a monoclonal antibody treatment, we’re going to work hard to get it to them.”

One dose of the drug costs approximately $2,100. However, the treatment is covered by the federal government.

DeSantis blasted Biden for withholding other antibody treatments that could potentially save lives.

“We’re going to be able to use that Sotrovimab to bridge some gaps that are going to be developing as a result of the Biden administration dramatically cutting medications to the state of Florida,” he said.

As previously reported by Human Events News, the Department of Health and Human Services is rationing the distribution of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatments to seven states: Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana.

