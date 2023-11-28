There’s a political cartoon going around that shows John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy sitting on a couch watching a speech by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The two hold their palms to their heads and moan that their legacy is being twisted and ruined.
This has the situation completely backward. It isn’t RFK Jr. who is rejecting the Kennedy brothers’ legacy, but President Joe Biden and the modern-day Democrats.
It’s been said many times — and it happens to be true — that if JFK were alive today and he were espousing the ideas of his 1,000-day presidency, he would be a Republican. JFK was a staunch Cold War anti-communist/socialist. He espoused lower tax rates, was pro-life, served our country in uniform valiantly, was patriotic, was a hawk on protecting First Amendment civil liberties, and he and his brother, who served as attorney general, took on union and government corruption.
Not many Democratic leaders today check any of these boxes.
This is why the Left has come to detest RFK Jr. He is an inconvenient candidate who is exposing the Democrats’ identity crisis. The party leaders today denounce RFK for what were mainstream Democratic values 60 years ago. The DNC effectively booted him out of the party for this very apostasy. Now they’re terrified that there are a good many Democrat voters who long for the party of old and may splinter off.
This is exactly the point RFK Jr. is making when he campaigns around the country as an independent: “I’m a traditional Democrat, and … part of my mission here is to summon the Democratic Party back to its traditional ideals,” Kennedy says.
Sadly, that party is gone with the wind. RFK Jr. is sounding a bit like Ronald Reagan, who famously said in 1980, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party; the party left me.”
On no issue have Democrats reversed themselves more completely than on the role of tax cuts to promote growth and economic stimulus.
It was JFK who famously said that “it is a paradoxical truth that tax rates are too high today and tax revenues are too low, and the soundest way to raise revenues in the long run is to cut rates now.”
When I met with RFK Jr. a few weeks ago, he told me, “I learned from my uncle that tax rate cuts incentivize growth.” JFK cut tax rates by 30%, and almost all Democrats back then supported the measure. The economy and revenues exploded. The rich paid more, not less.
Today, Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want to raise tax rates to 50%, 60% and 70%, not lower them. That would blow up the economy.
I don’t agree with some of RFK Jr.’s environmental positions and some of his odd conspiracy theories, but you have to admire his courage for calling out Democrats who have fled from their party’s traditional values. RFK Jr. is right on at least half the issues — which puts him way ahead of most Democrats in Washington today.
—
Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and chief economist with FreedomWorks. He is the author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy.”
COPYRIGHT 2023 CREATORS.COM
“Ask not what you can do for your Country, ask what you can do for yourself”,,,the new Democrat Kennedy turnabout ideology. Avoid all pain and sacrifice which are qualities left for others, that allows you to feed off their strength through collective government intervention via social redistribution of the fruits of individual personal sacrifice and integrity.
Kennedy’s Last night in Dallas,, “The Old men dream dreams, and young men see visions” in his inaugural he stated “on this earth , “God’s work is our work.” ,,,the true God of his time who saved him from a PT109 destruction, albeit in undisclosed personal daily back pains that drove his mind in focus as to the real needs of a hurting nation. Today for modern mind manipulated Democrats it is government who replaces God, led by ungodly soulless A.I. android like minds led in the drugged-like control of socialism. The American national response of social harmony, in the defiance of Imperial Japanese attacks and NAZI declarations of war. ended in a sweet melody of united victory, prosperity and elevation of America into the leading world power. Democrats were American then, not today’s socialists disguising themselves as democratic. Cowards who run from and avoid all of the very pains that mature into experienced integrity, like the tightening of a violin string that puts forth a sweeter tune, not today’s loose-lipped cop-killing tribal noise our society would have us believe to be music.
The lies, cons, deceptions, hypocrisy, and treachery of this treasonous, woke, socialist Democrat Party cabal and their delusional supporters know no bounds. The Democrat Party will do or say Anything to dictate control over our country and we the people.
AND as i keep saying, THIS IS why they assassinated him!