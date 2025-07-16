(The Center Square) – A U.S. Senate hearing to examine deaths and cognitive delays caused by vaccines revealed a shared belief between Democrats and Republicans that the pharmaceutical industry lacks adequate oversight.

Families of children and teenagers who were injured after receiving the influenza, HPV and MMR vaccines shared their stories in front of a congressional panel Tuesday. Top committee members on both sides of the aisle expressed concerns of how the witnesses’ testimonies demonstrated an “immunity from legal responsibility” within big pharma.

Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., criticized the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for allowing pharmaceutical companies to advertise directly to consumers on TV. Johnson said drug companies spent an estimated $10 billion on consumer advertising in 2024, making up almost 25% of evening ad minutes.

Johnson argued that the massive amount of money garnered from this advertising allows the industry to “control the narrative and suppress stories of drug and vaccine injuries.”

The panel’s top Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., shared Johnson’s concerns of big pharma and pledged to co-sponsor a bill banning pharmaceutical advertisements on TV. Blumenthal questioned whether the U.S. government holds the pharmaceutical industry to the same standards as other industries.

“I am extremely suspicious as a lawyer of immunity that is granted in any blanket way across the board to any manufacturer,” Blumenthal said.

Committee members conveyed interest in reforming the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, a program which provides legal immunity to pharmaceutical manufacturers, according to the panel. One witness said the program provided no relief to his family over 16 years to support his son who requires around-the-clock care.

“If there are reforms in the law that could come of [this hearing] to improve the law, I would explore them,” Blumenthal told The Center Square.