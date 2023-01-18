Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has introduced a bill that could make political criticism of non-white individuals by white people a federal crime.
You read that correctly.
The convoluted– yet potentially extremely dangerous– bill proposes that a white person who “vilifies” any non-white person, and whose words subsequently end up on social media, could themselves be guilty of committing a federal crime if those words were accessible by “persons who are predisposed to engaging in any action in furtherance of a white supremacy inspired hate crime.” Huh?
Who decides what constitutes a “white supremacy-inspired hate crime” under this proposed statute? Sheila Jackson Lee? Adam Schiffhead? If the left considers words themselves “violence” now, might saying “Sheila Jackson Lee is an ignoramus” be considered a “white supremacy-inspired hate crime” on a stand-alone basis? What constitutes “vilification” or political criticism? You can bet it will only and always fall to “progressives” to decide, with no agreed-upon limiting principle.
The proposed legislation, H.R. 61, is labeled the “Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023.” The LAWS Act, get it?
If someone were, unbeknownst to me, to commit a “white supremacy-inspired hate crime” against a person that I have “politically criticized” on social media (such as a post on American Thinker) at some point in the past, however justifiably, would I then have committed a federal crime myself? It appears that would be the case.
So, if I were to state that “The Squad” is to Congress as “The View” cohosts are to intelligent dialogue, or that Sheila Jackson Lee is a vile, race-baiting, authoritarian, I could be brought up on federal charges. For telling the truth. Screw the First Amendment. Yet the vile, race-baiting authoritarian—and her ilk– can say whatever the hell they want about Donald Trump (and family), Republicans, conservatives, Christians, and “white people,” also called “honkeys,” “deplorables,” etc., in general with no repercussions? That seems fair, just, equitable, inclusive, and anti-racist, does it not?
Yet if I were to call Adam Schiff, Larry Nadler, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Al Gore, Chuck Schumer, Eric Swalwell, Peter Strzok, John Brennan, et al. “vile lying traitorous scum”—in other words if I were to tell the truth again —I would be O.K. under this proposed law. (Though I’d likely be savaged—or worse– by those I just named.)
This proposed bill, were it to become law, would be used by leftists to prohibit valid political criticism of any non-white person or group– such as Black Lives Matter or Sheila Jackson Lee– because such criticism could leave those levying it liable to federal charges.
Free speech? Freedom of the press? Quaint, anachronistic notions of a bygone era.
Many revile the occasional gridlock of a two-party system. Well, your time may have arrived. If this bill passes, welcome to a one-party state.
I wonder when the rest of us will feel “vilified” enough to successfully push back on this blatantly hypocritical, racist, authoritarian attack on democracy and sanity?
The Black Democrats profess to be passionate enemies of racism; but they in fact perpetuate racism by injecting it where it does not otherwise exist in order to cultivate racism and hatred.
When in fact the Black-Americans are the most racist of any races!
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 7% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~56% of all the murders and ~64% of all robberies in the U.S.. Would this racist woke Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee also consider criticism of these murders a federal crime?
“Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has introduced a bill that could make political criticism of non-white individuals by white people a federal crime.”,,,an obvious indication of a major inferior mind, unable to even grasp the concepts of our Constitutional guaranteed fee speech and ability to think freely. Her very own god created fee thinking mind is now revealed to be totally enslaved in the hatreds of Liberal racial division by skin color, born out of the bosom of the darkest angels of our human nature that would deny others a right to free thinking she insists upon foisting her bad thoughts upon others. When the going gets tough, the tough get going, the weak just pass laws for collective government to accomplish what they as individuals were God designed to figure out and accomplish themselves. Bear in mind that there are just as many white Liberals as deficient in brain capacity as Action Jackson. Blacks by no means have a monopoly on stupidity which happens every time people choose the lessor angels of their nature that turn them into the children of the lessor Gods of entitlement that now lead the Democrat party. Pity the shameful Texas Democrats who elevated her.
The democRats are making us a SICK COUNTRY.
Lock HER up
The Racist Dems just want power; the Republicans have been effectively neutralized through money and dilution.
The most efficient way to complete the suicide of the Republic is just make all black votes twice the weight of non-black votes. That way, the profiteering Progressives can gain over 20% of the votes, winning every election and speeding up our inevitable demise….
You go, Sheila! You’re the best advertisement for the crazy Democrats I’ve seen. But you do have a lot of competition so you better step it up or Maxine Waters or the guy that worried the island was going to flip might beat you out for the crazy title.
This would be tyrant desperately needs to be sent home.
The following quote applies perfectly to this ‘Rat…
“Politicians are like diapers. They need to be changed often, and for the same reason.”
History is showing that the most rabid KKK member could not equal the visceral hatred that a modern wealthy black female in Congress demonstrates. This divisive war on the US as a unified country won’t ever stop as long as we have well-funded hate mongers in high office. there must be a way to defund the oligarchs that lubricate the hate machine.
I am embarrassed that Shelia Jackson Lee is Representing Texas in Congress. She is a Carpetbagger from New York and if it were not for all the non-native Texas who have settled in the Houston area she would never have been elected in the first place. She is one of the leading post children for term limits. I am from one of the Texas Families that Pre-Date the Republic of Texas and there are days I wonder why we ever joined the Union.
come on texas why is this lunatic still walking and talking
In the 1st hour of his show yesterday, Mark Levin made a very valid point. He talked about this would-be law, and commented that we might be in the majority now, but we won’t always be.
Should we lose the House and not retake the Senate, either in 2024 or 2026, this law could end up being passed. Jackson Lee and others of her ilk won’t drop it if it goes down to defeat this time – they’ll just hold it in limbo till they see the time is right. Remember, this is the same scumbag who was openly encouraging people to “mob” members of Trump’s cabinet and “Make them know they’re not welcome here anymore.” She’s only getting started.
This upcoming election cycle, for sure, and the one after that, we *need* to win, or I assure you there’ll be many more prisons dotting America’s landscape.
Frankly, someone needs to “mob” Jackson Lee and let her know she’s not welcome here anymore!
She’s the biggest racist in Congress.
Sheila Jackson Lee——I’m a lifelong Texan, and I’m very proud of my state, but when someone utters this name, I completely cringe inside. She’s connected to my state and is probably its most embarrassing citizen. Her ignorance is astounding, and her racism knows no limits. As long as she’s been in office, I cannot remember ONE THING she’s done that wasn’t race-related. She doesn’t even bother to hide it. She’s so caught up in her own hatred and sense of power that she no longer sees truth at any level. If I went back far enough, I’ll bet I could find a blood relationship between her and Maxine Waters. Two peas–one pod.
Is she the politician who was always enamored with Cuba ? She really does have a communist mind-set.
The same sjl that once said that an AR 15 is as heavy as 10 ones that you would pick and that the bullets are as big as a 50 caliber. Yeah she is about as intelligent as a broken window, the thing is sjl is just exactly like mad maxine, between the two they have been trying their best or worst to start a full,on race war.