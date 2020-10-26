Hundreds of people won’t be taking to the skies with Delta Air Lines after refusing to follow the airline’s mask policy.

The company said in a memo to its staff that numerous passengers have been placed on the no-fly list since it instituted a rule on May 4 that requires people to wear masks during flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reported.

“As of this week, we’ve added 460 people to our no-fly list for refusing to comply with our mask requirement,” reads the message,” reads the recent memo from CEO Ed Bastian.

The mask requirement is one of several safety guidelines introduced by Delta this year in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. The airline has also blocked off the purchase of middle seats through Jan. 6 and partnered with Lysol to ensure cleanliness on flights.

The Centers for Disease Control has said using public transportation, including planes, can increase the risk of catching or spreading COVID-19, and advises that all involved parties wear masks.

Each of the major airlines now require masks on their flights. The airlines announced in June that passengers who decline to follow the mask requirement can be banned from future trips.

Delta said in a previous update released in August that about 270 passengers had been banned over the mask policy at that point.

