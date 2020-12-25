A random attacker bashed a staffer for Gov. Cuomo in the back of the head with a brick as she walked down a Midtown block on Christmas Eve, sources familiar with the incident said.

Lisa Cavanaugh, 51, was walking along Third Ave. at E. 47th St., just six blocks north of the governor’s Manhattan offices, when the suspect crept up behind her, sources said.

The suspect clobbered her in the back of her head with the brick, then ran west on E. 48th St., cops said.

Cavanaugh remained conscious, but needed stitches at Bellevue Hospital to close gashes in her head, sources said.

Cavanaugh works as a recruitment and appointments officer for the governor, sources said. She’s had the job since September, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Cops released photos and video of the suspect, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

