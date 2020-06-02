Thanks, but no thanks.

Gov. Cuomo ripped into President Trump Monday over his promise to use the U.S. military to quell unrest and protests that have erupted over police brutality against African-Americans.

“What the president did today was he called out the American military against American citizens,” he said. That’s what they did. They used the American military to push back a peaceful protest… just so he could have a photo op of walking to a church.”

After delivering remarks in the Rose Garden, President @realDonaldTrump walked to St. John's Episcopal Church. pic.twitter.com/ufcfbKSGvU — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2020

I see there are many people, most in media, more upset about President Trump walking to St. John’s Church and holding up a bible than they were about the church being lit on fire by rioters last night. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 2, 2020

Balls of STEEL — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 1, 2020

Earlier, the president gave his first televised comments on the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Trump threatened to send U.S. troops to disperse “mobs” across the country.

President Trump says federal resources will be utilized if governors do not get control of their states. 💙 ~M https://t.co/0IDhPMGm8s — Walk With Blue (@BlueWalkPoconos) June 2, 2020

This is the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne being deployed to Washington, DC. Antifa, we have a problem! pic.twitter.com/QeqxZBZrEZ — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 2, 2020

Moments before he spoke, federal police in D.C. used tear gas, rubber bullets and mounted officers to break up a peaceful protest just outside the White House to clear a path for Trump to walk to a nearby church damaged over the weekend.

The president then stood outside the building holding a bible in the air.

Hard to imagine any other @POTUS having the guts to walk out of the White House like this: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/R9Da6W7Hhb — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 2, 2020

Cuomo called the actions “shameful.”

“Is that Americana, is that making America great, I don’t think so,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of things, but I was shocked at what they did. I was shocked at the force they used to move the protesters who could not have been more peaceful.”

Trump promises to quell rioting, walks to St. John Baptist church.

This is the most patriotic and fearless Presidential moment I have ever witnessed. Our President saying…..Enough! pic.twitter.com/vPgFJzi1LB — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 1, 2020

You miserable piece of Sh!t. You murdered 4 Americans in Benghazi. https://t.co/Tgfdum7wud — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 2, 2020

Rubio defends Trump after criticism over St. John’s ‘photo op’

Protests across the nation have been largely peaceful during the day but have devolved into clashes with police, protesters setting fires and looting at night.

Several large cities, New York City included, have instituted curfews in an effort to quell the violence.

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

Cuomo, who announced earlier in the day that the NYPD was doubling its response to the protests Monday evening, pushed back on the president’s intention to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continues.

“I say thank you, but no thank you,” he said. “The president wants to recreate reality here.”

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.