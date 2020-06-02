Thanks, but no thanks.
Gov. Cuomo ripped into President Trump Monday over his promise to use the U.S. military to quell unrest and protests that have erupted over police brutality against African-Americans.
“What the president did today was he called out the American military against American citizens,” he said. That’s what they did. They used the American military to push back a peaceful protest… just so he could have a photo op of walking to a church.”
After delivering remarks in the Rose Garden, President @realDonaldTrump walked to St. John's Episcopal Church. pic.twitter.com/ufcfbKSGvU
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2020
I see there are many people, most in media, more upset about President Trump walking to St. John’s Church and holding up a bible than they were about the church being lit on fire by rioters last night.
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 2, 2020
Balls of STEEL
— Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 1, 2020
Earlier, the president gave his first televised comments on the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Trump threatened to send U.S. troops to disperse “mobs” across the country.
President Trump says federal resources will be utilized if governors do not get control of their states. 💙 ~M https://t.co/0IDhPMGm8s
— Walk With Blue (@BlueWalkPoconos) June 2, 2020
This is the Immediate Response Force of the 82nd Airborne being deployed to Washington, DC. Antifa, we have a problem! pic.twitter.com/QeqxZBZrEZ
— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 2, 2020
Moments before he spoke, federal police in D.C. used tear gas, rubber bullets and mounted officers to break up a peaceful protest just outside the White House to clear a path for Trump to walk to a nearby church damaged over the weekend.
The president then stood outside the building holding a bible in the air.
Hard to imagine any other @POTUS having the guts to walk out of the White House like this: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/R9Da6W7Hhb
— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 2, 2020
Cuomo called the actions “shameful.”
“Is that Americana, is that making America great, I don’t think so,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of things, but I was shocked at what they did. I was shocked at the force they used to move the protesters who could not have been more peaceful.”
Trump promises to quell rioting, walks to St. John Baptist church.
This is the most patriotic and fearless Presidential moment I have ever witnessed.
Our President saying…..Enough! pic.twitter.com/vPgFJzi1LB
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 1, 2020
You miserable piece of Sh!t.
You murdered 4 Americans in Benghazi. https://t.co/Tgfdum7wud
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 2, 2020
Rubio defends Trump after criticism over St. John’s ‘photo op’
Protests across the nation have been largely peaceful during the day but have devolved into clashes with police, protesters setting fires and looting at night.
Several large cities, New York City included, have instituted curfews in an effort to quell the violence.
NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6
— SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020
Cuomo, who announced earlier in the day that the NYPD was doubling its response to the protests Monday evening, pushed back on the president’s intention to deploy military personnel if civil unrest continues.
“I say thank you, but no thank you,” he said. “The president wants to recreate reality here.”
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The first to be arrested should be Cuomo and DeBlasio for criminal dereliction of duty, and aiding and abetting the criminal arsonists by determined inaction that resulted in aiding and abetting the anarchy and disappearance of ANY government presence, previously publicly announcing their determination to change the face of American society to reflect their socialist equal distribution of the pain, misery and social destruction. Strip them of all police authority and put it in the hands of our generals who cut their teeth in street fighting in Iraq and hunted down Saddam and other terrorists into and beyond their caves for No Peace, ,,,Just Justice.
There is a saying among cowards “Those who do nothing, do nothing wrong” It never works in times of crisis when quick, strict, and strong action is needed. when doing nothing is the greatest wrong of all. In this case doing nothing is bordering on and crossing the line of being criminally incompetent.
Fredo the weak brother in “The Godfather”. Fredo Cuomo, the weak Governor in New York, who is having society destroyed, by rioters / criminals. Nero Fredo Cuomo fiddled, while New York City burned / burns. Of course, Fredo Cuomo murdered innocent people in the nursing homes. One cannot see their mother or father in the nursing homes, because one could spread the corona virus, but Fredo Cuomo forced nursing homes to take Covid positive patients. Boy, Fredo sure has a high intellectual capacity, doesn’t he???????????
“Democrats philosophy is “Rule or Ruin”. “We will either rule the country or we’ll ruin it.”
They aren’t peaceful protests. Well, I guess they are if they’re not coming to DeBlasio’s & Cuomo’s guarded neighborhoods.
Who made Cuomo the mayor of nyc? Isn’t big bird being paid to run the city.
WHAT peaceful protests cuomo?
Cuomo and Comrad DiBlasio need to take care of their own state and city before hurling criticism at the President. The fact that the President felt the need to pay his respects to a much beloved religious icon shows that he is a man of God and if the press chose to follow in order to take pictures in order to boost their ratings is on them. Seems to me that Bill and Andrew aren’t shy about being in front of the cameras….. especially Bill’s daughter who was arrested for her part in a not so peaceful protest and then released to her daddy. And let’s talk about Andy and his brother, who don’t miss an opportunity to try their hand at comedy while their state/city is in turmoil. They are such great role models for the anarchists.
Then do it yourself for the photo-op you Libtard. He’s doing it because you’re not.
You don’t hate the photo-op. You just hate that he’s going to stop the rioting. Pathetic liar socialist Cuomo.
Hey Cuomo – burning buildings, beating up people and destroying property is “Peaceful”? I’d hate to see how bad it has to get before you say it’s violent. Do they have to level NYC before you say it’s violent?
His father would not be proud of him.
Cuomo is a truly evil person. He needs his butt kicked. He has killed more people with his uneducated thinking, nursing homes were his idea. Making law in New York to cover up his evil ways. Please someone in New York have enough brains and guts to get rid of this nazi dictator. If you can burn your city you can burn cuomo out.
COMMENT“What the president did today was he called out the American military against American citizens,”…
Yeah, that’s a sorta NO!
He called out the governors and mayors TO DO THEIR JOBS or he will teach them how their jobs are supposed to be done!
Rioters SURRENDERED THEIR CITIZENSHIP rights when they turned violent against ALL OTHER CITIZENS!
Cuomo and deblasio SURRENDERED THEIR AUTHORITY when THEY REFUSED to do THEIR JOBS!
Good thing that the Democrat states released prisoners because of coronavirus. I can’t imagine how bad it would be if they hadn’t.
Harshly lecturing churches one week ago but “feel” for the rioters.
Would a book on this year belong in fiction or comedy?