In recent weeks, a crime wave has been spreading across the country, especially in urban areas controlled by Democrats. It is concentrated in retail establishments and includes sophisticated “smash and grab” attacks by seasoned criminals.
It is an outgrowth of the riots last year, which were fueled by Black Lives Matter and Antifa activists in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In the summer of 2020, at least 574 of the “peaceful protests” turned violent. The result was the needless murder of dozens of people and at least $1 billion in property damage.
While thousands of people participated in the violent protests, only 300 federal investigations were launched and only a few dozen people were prosecuted. The average sentence for those convicted of participating in the riots of 2020 was only 27 months in prison.
This “soft on crime” approach is consistent to what Democrats often deliver to the communities they represent. These policies focus on the treatment of the criminals, instead of the victims.
In these communities, many of the District Attorneys were elected due to massive campaign funding from far-left mega donor George Soros. His goal is to remake the criminal justice system and he has largely succeeded.
In these Democratic led cities, there is an anti-police attitude. Activists repeatedly call for police departments to be defunded or completely shut down. The police officers who do not resign or retire due to the lack of local involvement are often overwhelmed and receive inadequate community support.
The result is that there are too many violent criminals on the streets and too few dangerous offenders behind bars. Police become frustrated with arresting the same criminals repeatedly. Regrettably, the victims of violent crime receive little to no consideration.
For example, President Joe Biden decided not to visit Waukesha, Wisconsin, and pay respects to the families of the innocent people killed and injured at the city’s annual Christmas parade by the criminal acts of repeat offender Darrell Brooks, Jr. This dangerous criminal drove his vehicle through the parade seemingly to kill as many people as possible.
Brooks should have never been able to commit this mass murder for he had a lengthy rap sheet of violent crimes. Incredibly, he kept getting released from prison, displaying once again a broken criminal justice system in cities led by Democrats.
In an incident only 19 days before the November 21 Christmas parade attack in Waukesha, Brooks punched and tried to kill the mother of his child. In a foreshadowing of his actions in Waukesha, Brooks ran the woman “over with his vehicle.”
Despite his violent history and the attempts to commit vehicular homicide, Brooks was released on a ludicrously low bail of $1,000. While left wing Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm partially accepted responsibility for this “error,” he mostly blamed the actions of a young staffer for the “inappropriately low” bail for Brooks.
Chisholm is a “longtime advocate of efforts to reduce mass incarceration by using prosecutorial discretion.” In this case, it was a spectacular failure that cost the lives of six people. In typical liberal fashion, Chisholm has refused to resign and has tried to avoid blame for his policy failures. This is akin to President Biden who continually blames former President Donald Trump for his spectacular failures.
Along with the tragedy in Waukesha, this holiday season has been a very violent one nationwide. There have been repeated examples of “smash and grab” incidents at retail locations in major metropolitan areas controlled by Democrats.
Los Angeles has seen a growing number of these incidents, as well as a major increase in violent crime. Compared to 2019, shootings and homicides have skyrocketed approximately 50%.
Far-left politicians like Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) continually downplay the increase in crime. According to Ocasio-Cortez, “lot of these allegations of organized retail theft are not actually panning out.”
Her claim is preposterous and is driven by her ideology, not reality. Her comments really infuriated Jason Brewer, Senior Executive Vice President of Communications of the Retail Industry Leaders Association. He said that not only did Ocasio-Cortez have “no idea what she is talking about,” but the “data and stack of video evidence makes fairly clear that this is a growing problem in need of solutions.”
Unfortunately, “solutions” for Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez is to release more criminals onto the streets of the metropolitan areas of the country and reduce funding for police departments. These “solutions” only make the horrible problems even worse.
It would help if the Biden administration understood why crime was increasing, and that strong action was needed to deal with the crisis. Instead, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki believes that crime is soaring because the “root cause in a lot of the communities is the pandemic.”
Not surprisingly, the Biden administration is as clueless on the crime issue as they are on the high inflation rate, the open southern border, the newly created energy dependency crisis, and the growing opposition to their unconstitutional vaccine mandate agenda. Our country will not experience real relief to any of these problems until the Democrats no longer control the White House, the U.S. Congress, and the political power structure in large urban areas around the nation.
As the Biden administration pushes for more vaccines and green energy policies to fight climate change, crime continues to escalate, hitting retailers particularly hard. For example, rampant retail theft has caused Walgreens to close 22 stores in the San Francisco area over the past few years.
The stores that remain open are forced to pay significantly higher security costs. Of course, many of these extra expenses are then passed on to customers in the form of higher prices.
No wonder the poll numbers for Joe Biden are falling. He is not taking strong action to combat the major problems facing Americans. During this holiday season, a surging crime rate is calling out for attention. If only Biden and other Democrat leaders would care.
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs nationally on Real America’s Voice Network, AmericasVoice.News weekdays at 7 a.m. CT and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at [email protected]
The Democrat Party has degenerated into a party that began first, as a socially indoctrinated people of criminal intent, now matured into the political party of crime in action. Whenever these criminals steal, destroy, or socially redistribute your hard-earned personal property, government buildings, police cars etc.,,, they in essence steal all your life force expended to create it. They burn down the house or business it took you 30 years to build and pay off, they have killed you about 35 percent of your life. Add in what the government steals with their tax guns and you soon become as dead a duck as if they shot you over the pond, and your life becomes impotent, vulnerable and meaningless when it comes to your life, your liberty, or your ability to own it yourself. Theft or personal property destruction is just death by a thousand cuts, and those who organize gangs to commit it whether organized street thugs in stores or as organized members of political crime families or criminal political parties in government, they deserve the death penalty as assuredly as he who strangles or shoots you with a gun,,, most preferably by the same thousand cuts they use to kill off the life force of WE THE PEOPLE.
This traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, immoral, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
The dishonorable socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
Socialist Democrats are willing to destroy themselves and everyone around them before they will agree to compromise their failed policies and their destructive self-fabricated beliefs.
When we elect representatives like the demented puppet Joe Biden, traitor Obama, the hateful Nancy Pelosi, the racist Maxine Waters, the liar Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley who intentionally pit one group against another to divide the country and cultivate hate and distrust, you got to ask yourself; what are the motives of these type people? To lead the country into prosperity OR to gain control, stay in power any way possible and to dominate the citizens?
Democrats are actively supporting all types of criminal activity in many and varied places; the purpose, to make the general populace feel unsafe and vote for them to institute stingent methods to combat it, the Marxist socialist form of repressive governance from which it wll be difficult to dislocate once in place. As soonas Joe Biden was elected gun sales went up, not because thhose people were intent on murder as the gun banners advocate but for their own protection when they know the Democrat elected officials have no intention of protecting them but to coddle the criminal element in our cities.