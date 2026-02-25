(The Center Square) — The economy, immigration and patriotism took center stage Tuesday night as President Donald Trump delivered his second State of the Union Address of his second term.

Flanked by members of his cabinet, Supreme Court justices, military leaders and members of Congress, the president spoke for over an hour and a half.

Upon entering the chamber, the president was greeted with Republicans chanting, “USA, USA…”

“Our nation is back, bigger, better and richer and stronger than ever before,” Trump began his address, calling this time the “golden age of America.”

The president quickly compared the successes of his presidency to the Biden administration.

“Today, our border is secure, our spirit is restored. Inflation is plummeting, incomes are rising fast. The roaring economy is roaring like never before, and our enemies are scared. Our military and police are stacked, and America is respected again,” Trump said.

Trump touted his immigration policies, arguing the border is the “most secure border in American history.” In one year, illegal border crossings dropped by 96% at the southwest border, from the record highs during the Biden administration, The Center Square reported earlier Tuesday.

The president also cited the decline in the murder rate, lower gas prices, lower inflation, and lower mortgage rates.

In addition, he credited his administration with creating thousands of new jobs, underscoring that most have been in the private sector.

“The state of our union is strong,” the president said.

Many in the chamber erupted in loud applause and chants of “USA, USA…” as the president introduced the U.S. Olympics men’s hockey team that just won the gold medal.

The president credited his fellow Republicans in Congress for passing his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” while chastising Democrats for voting against the legislation that he credits for lowering taxes.

Among the economic incentives the president touted was the Trump Accounts set up for children, with qualifying families receiving $1,000 put into investment accounts to build wealth.

In an uncomfortable moment, the president criticized some members of the U.S. Supreme Court that ruled Friday against his tariffs, vowing to continue to pursue them.

Trump took aim at Democrats in the room for allowing open borders, higher inflation and skyrocketing health care costs.

The president countered by citing his plan to lower health care costs by promoting price transparency and reducing prescription drug costs. Trump called on Congress to codify his favorite nation program into law to lower the cost of medication.

The president also announced that AI tech companies will be obligated to build their own power plants.

He also highlighted his recent executive order banning large Wall Street investment firms from buying single-family homes, while calling on Congress to codify his executive action.

In addition, he announced a plan to give the private sector access to similar retirement plans “offered to every federal worker,” adding that it will be matched by $1,000 in federal taxpayer dollars.

The president also urged Congress to pass legislation to stop insider trading, specifically calling out former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been accused of using her position to increase her family’s wealth through stock trading.

Trump pointed to allegations of fraud, spotlighting Minnesota, California, Massachusetts and Maine, announcing that Vice President JD Vance will lead the “war on fraud.”

The president called out Democrats for their open border policies, while highlighting angel families and victims of illegal immigration, “to remind everyone in this chamber exactly why we are deporting illegal alien criminals.”

Trump called out Democrats for cutting off funding for the Department of Homeland Security through the ongoing partial government shutdown. Democrats have blocked funding for the agency as they demand restrictions on enforcement of federal immigration laws.

The president demanded Democrats end “deadly sanctuary cities” while enacting “serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens.”

Trump then called on Congress to pass his SAVE America Act, which he said would secure voting by requiring voter ID. He noted New York City demanded identification for snow removers to present ID to apply for jobs after the recent winter storm under self-declared socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“Congress should unite and enact this common-sense, country-saving legislation right now and it should be before anything else happens,” the president demanded.

Trump also highlighted Sage Blair, a Virginia student, who school officials “sought to socially transition her” without her parents’ consent or knowledge.

When Trump said that shoud never happen, Republicans stood up and cheered while Democrats remained seated and silent.

“Nobody stands up. These people are crazy,” Trump said, staring down the Democrat side of the aisle.

The president also criticized no cash bail policies, calling on Congress to pass “tough legislation to ensure that violent and dangerous repeat offenders are put behind bars.”

He touted his efforts to reduce crime in major cities, such as the District of Columbia, Memphis, and New Orleans.

The president also honored the two West Virginia Guardsmen shot blocks from the White House on the eve of Thanksgiving, including Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who was killed. Trump introduced Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, who was also shot and seriously injured during the attack. Wolf was awarded the Purple Heart during the address.

In addition, Trump touched on what he said were his international accomplishments over the past year, ending several wars and conflicts, calling Secretary of State Marco Rubio one of the best secretaries in history.

Many Democrats managed to stand and applaud the president for working to bring home Israeli hostages.

Trump highlighted Operation Midnight Hammer, striking Iran’s nuclear program. He underscored the atrocities carried out by Iran as he is weighing another operation against the Islamic Republic. He warned that Iran has developed missiles “that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas, and they’re working to build missiles that will soon reach the United States of America.”

The president said he would prefer diplomacy, but “will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon.”

“I will never let the world’s number one sponsor of terror have a nuclear weapon,” the president vowed.

Trump shifted to his policies to prioritize dominance in the Western Hemisphere by targeting narco-terrorists and foreign interference, spotlighting the capture of former Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro.

Trump used the address to award the Congressional Medal of Honor to Chief Warrant Officer Eric Slover for his heroic actions in Venezuela, and to 100-year-old Ret. Navy Captain Royce Williams, who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam – drawing massive applause from both Democrats and Republicans in the chamber.

The president concluded his address by highlighting the nation’s 250th birthday and its achievements since its birth.

“And these first 250 years were just the beginning, from the rugged border towns of Texas to the heartland villages of Michigan, from the sun-kissed shores of Florida to the endless fields of the Dakotas, and from the historic streets of Philadelphia to right here in our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., the golden age of America is upon us. The revolution that began in 1776 has not ended. It still continues because the flame of liberty and inpendence still burns in the heart of every American patriot, and our future will be bigger, better, brighter, bolder and more glorious than ever before,” the president concluded.