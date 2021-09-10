President Joe Biden’s broad vaccination mandate is the biggest intrusion on civil liberties since the pandemic began, and one of the most egregious in history.

It will be shocking if such an affront to individual rights — and to federalism — withstands a legal challenge. Note that a federal judge Thursday extended a halt to Western Michigan University’s athlete vaccine mandate.

The president is ordering everyone working for businesses and organizations with more than 100 employees be vaccinated, or get tested weekly. Also included are all federal employees and contract workers and those employed in health care facilities.

In all, 100 million Americans are covered.

The order is arbitrary. What science says that employees of large companies are more at risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 than those of smaller businesses? None.

Employers should be allowed to decide whether to impose vaccine mandates. And such public health orders, if necessary, should come from the states, which are better positioned to decide whether the prevalence of the virus merits such a broad trampling of individual freedom.

Biden said Tuesday “our patience is wearing thin” with those who refuse vaccinations. He didn’t mention is own culpability in sowing doubt about the vaccines during the 2020 presidential campaign, when he said he didn’t trust a shot brought to fruition by Donald Trump.

If a president is allowed to order an individual American to take a vaccine they may have countless good reasons for avoiding, then there’s nothing he can’t compel private citizens to do.

The courthouse doors can’t open soon enough today.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: The entire speech is posted above. Here are some of the most startling moments:

BIDEN: "Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated, even though the vaccine is safe, effective and free. You might be confused…" pic.twitter.com/9WQW0kQyqL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2021

BREAKING: President Biden says his 'patience is wearing thin' with unvaccinated Americans: "What more is there to wait for? What more to do you need to see? We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us." pic.twitter.com/XcALP2MrQB — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2021

Biden says GOPers are murderers, falsely claiming they don't back vaccines: "There are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against Covid-19. Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated & mask up, they're ordering mobile morgues…Totally unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/iogiOdR6PL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2021

Joe Biden threatens governors: "If these governors won't help, I will use my powers as president and get them out of the way." pic.twitter.com/O47AMtswa9 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 9, 2021

