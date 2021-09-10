President Joe Biden’s broad vaccination mandate is the biggest intrusion on civil liberties since the pandemic began, and one of the most egregious in history.
It will be shocking if such an affront to individual rights — and to federalism — withstands a legal challenge. Note that a federal judge Thursday extended a halt to Western Michigan University’s athlete vaccine mandate.
The president is ordering everyone working for businesses and organizations with more than 100 employees be vaccinated, or get tested weekly. Also included are all federal employees and contract workers and those employed in health care facilities.
In all, 100 million Americans are covered.
The order is arbitrary. What science says that employees of large companies are more at risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 than those of smaller businesses? None.
Employers should be allowed to decide whether to impose vaccine mandates. And such public health orders, if necessary, should come from the states, which are better positioned to decide whether the prevalence of the virus merits such a broad trampling of individual freedom.
Biden said Tuesday “our patience is wearing thin” with those who refuse vaccinations. He didn’t mention is own culpability in sowing doubt about the vaccines during the 2020 presidential campaign, when he said he didn’t trust a shot brought to fruition by Donald Trump.
If a president is allowed to order an individual American to take a vaccine they may have countless good reasons for avoiding, then there’s nothing he can’t compel private citizens to do.
The courthouse doors can’t open soon enough today.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: The entire speech is posted above. Here are some of the most startling moments:
BIDEN: "Many of us are frustrated with the nearly 80 million Americans who are still not vaccinated, even though the vaccine is safe, effective and free. You might be confused…" pic.twitter.com/9WQW0kQyqL
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2021
BREAKING: President Biden says his 'patience is wearing thin' with unvaccinated Americans:
"What more is there to wait for? What more to do you need to see? We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us." pic.twitter.com/XcALP2MrQB
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 9, 2021
Biden says GOPers are murderers, falsely claiming they don't back vaccines: "There are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against Covid-19. Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated & mask up, they're ordering mobile morgues…Totally unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/iogiOdR6PL
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 9, 2021
Joe Biden threatens governors:
"If these governors won't help, I will use my powers as president and get them out of the way." pic.twitter.com/O47AMtswa9
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 9, 2021
the whole of the federal government has been WEAPONIZED against its very own taxpaying citizens.
chaiman mao biden is coming for coservatives and there governors who fight tyranny at the federal level.
BUT I WANT TO KNOW WHERE THE HELL IS THE GOP?
you either stand against this or you are no different that the trash on the left.
Dementia Joe doesnt include ILLEGAL Invaders in his vax mandate?? Says all that needs to be said bout Dementia Joe!
“If a president is allowed to order an individual American to take a vaccine they may have countless good reasons for avoiding, then there’s nothing he can’t compel private citizens to do.”
I have added this numerous times to my comments, but Just look at the socialist Democrat Party’s traitorous character.
The Traitorous socialist Democrat Party has stated their objectives.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
24 Aug. 2020 – Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
referred to President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters as
“domestic enemies” and “enemies of the State”.
Senile Joe has always been a stupid incompetent jackass wannabe dictator. Now that the dummycrat party stole the election for the worthless bag of raw sewage he’s getting his chance to go down in history with the likes of Stalin and Hitler.
I thought Barach Obama was trying for the status of a Roman cæsar, god-emperor; Joe Biden is on his was to declaring himself a total diety, at least we will be spared him playing the fiddle while the country burns. It’s getting tiresome having all these executive orders with the rule of law when it should be Congress authorizing most of these pronouncements. Of course this leaves Democrats off the hook for finding the votes for very unpopular laws.
General Flynn said if we allowed this lie to go forward, God help America. I had said long before that if this fraudulent election was allowed to stand America would be destroyed. I see us now just playing the same game that the establishment flaunted in front of our faces. We look to 2022 and 2024 as nothing has changed in how the deep state establishment controls things. Yet we expect a different outcome? Talk about the very definition of insanity. They stole an election and know they can get away with it. Why do any of us think it will be any different from here on out? We are playing by their rules. We are allowing them to be rewarded for their behavior. Nobody in Washington pays for their crimes. ON the contrary, those who commit no crimes end up paying, (SEE GENERAL FLYNN WHO LOVES THIS COUNTRY AND WHAT HE ENDURED FOR SIMPLY TRYING TO FIX THE PROBLEM.) Unless the actual freedom loving Americans in this country do something, nothing will change.
As it stands, we now have people who absolutely hate America, and what we once stood for, running things. They have already put warning labels on our Constitution and Bill of Rights as being Harmful and Offensive. So every single day as they take away more and more of our liberties we all need to grasp one damming reality. We now live in an America where people would rather say, “take away all my liberties, just protect me from covid,” Rather than say, “Give me liberty or give me death.”
Gee . . I wonder . . .will the slugs on welfare or the hordes of unvetted and diseased future democrats and terrorists coming from the open borders or those still receiving “stimulus-we-pay-you-to-stay-home-and-not-work”, benefits be mandated to get their covid shots? Or will Fraudulent Biden (or Vice-Fraudulent Harris) maintain that only productive Americans be required to obey his commands?
please DON’T make this a GOP issue. It is much more sinister: we need everyone who stands for PERSONAL FREEDOM to work together to win over these psycho/sociopaths eugenecists, otherwise we are in for Klaus Schwab’s “you will own nothing and be happy ” as well as we will be ” a fusion of physical, DIGITAL and biological identity”. That’s WHY they are so insistent on everyone getting the jab= it’s the first sign of total submission, …and soon with a little chip in our body and 5G recording EVERYTHING we do, say or think, we will be at the TOTAL mercy of those immoral shisters, who think they are entitled gods. A vaccine passport on which all other info about us can be added easily is the start. then with introduction of digital money they can give us wages or just money but also can it take away, no more access to food, phone etc whenever they decide we don’t fit in their scheme. They have been planning this for ages and by 2030 they expect to have total control >We’ll be worse off than ANY subjugated population that has EVER existed because with the Internet of Things we won’t be able to organize AT ALL without them immediately knowing.
please DON’T make this a GOP issue.
What? Is there anyone else who gives a damn?
Yes, it’s more sinister. We’re looking at the end of America while the Democrats tell every lie they can make up to defend Biden. I’m a Republican only because I can’t in good conscience vote for a Democrat. I’d be happy to have some independents and Democrat Biden voters realize what idiots they are but I don’t see that happening.
Creepy Joe’s show of huffin’ and puffin’ rings hollow and don’t mean SQUAT.
Nothing’s going to come of this.
Has Biden done anything good?
NO.
He and his puppetmasters are actively looking for new and more outrageous ways to openly defy the Constitution and establish a communist dictatorship.
My father fought the Nazis to protect FREEDOM and it may be needed that I do likewise against the communists.
“Biden said Tuesday “our patience is wearing thin” with those who refuse vaccinations.”
Joe—you care to guess how much we are running out of patience with you??? COVID seems to be your preoccupation. You want to throw the book at American citizens, yet illegal immigrants are pouring into this country and its like you are clueless. They may well be bringing in COVID—and what else besides? As with everything, you don’t know what the hell you are doing.
We are tired of your ignorance and incompetence—and we are tired of the people behind the scenes who are propping you up and calling the shots. We need sanity and leadership in this country and neither you nor your administration are capable of providing that.
Impeach Biden