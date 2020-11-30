DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Governor Jared Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis, have tested positive with the coronavirus.

This evening I learned that First Gentleman Marlon Reis and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate at home. pic.twitter.com/Ttzxi72ThC — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) November 29, 2020

Polis has been in quarantine since Wednesday after learning he was exposed to someone who had tested positive with COVID-19. He tested negative on Wednesday evening, officials reported.

Conor Cahill, the governor’s press secretary, told FOX31, “The Governor mainly works remotely and continues to encourage Coloradans and businesses that can to do the same. The Governor will follow CDC and CDPHE guidelines.”

With confirmed positivity, the couple have now moved from quarantine status to isolation.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits,” Polis stated in his tweet. “No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly.”

Polis said while he isolates and follows proper protocols, he will continue serving the state as much as he is able to and doing as much possible to protect all Coloradans.

© Copyright © 2020 Local TV LLC, All rights reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.