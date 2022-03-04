Moscow, Mar 4 (EFE).- Russia’s parliament on Friday approved a change in the penal code to introduce jail sentences of up to 15 years for those found guilty of intentionally spreading “fake” or “false” news about the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

The new law, passed by the State of Duma with the support of all 401 deputies, could come into force as soon as Saturday, chairman of the lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, said.

Those who spread “false information” about the Russian forces in Ukraine face up to three years in jail while if the information uses “false evidence” or is published as part of an organized group, up to 10 years.

If the “fake news” leads to “serious consequences,” those who have broken the new law will face up to 15 years, according to the law.

Lawmakers also said the law would impose fines and jail sentences for those making public calls for sanctions against Russia.

Russian officials claim the United States and Western Europe have been intentionally spreading misinformation in a bid to create discord among Russian people. EFE

