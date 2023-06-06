(The Center Square) – Media personality and former Harvard professor Cornel West announced Monday he will run as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party in the upcoming 2024 election.

In a Tweet announcing his candidacy, West vowed to run “for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself.”

His message online came with a video centered around increasing minimum wage, allowing women access to abortions, universal healthcare, “deescalating the destruction of the planet,” and improving quality of life for Americans.

West further argued in the video that both the Democratic and Republican political parties are corrupt and lying to the public about the crises in Wall Street, Ukraine, the Pentagon, and Big Tech.

The video concludes with West stating that “some of us are going to go down fighting, go down swinging, with style and a smile. […] Let’s do it together.”

West described the presidency as a vehicle to accomplish tasks he has already been fighting for his whole life.

The video was released to mixed opinions on Twitter, with those approving of his candidacy worried that he will take a significant number of votes from the Democratic Party or annoyed that he is not running instead with the Green Party.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who also recently announced he is running for the Republican nomination, reportedly filed his paperwork Monday to be on the ballot for the upcoming primaries.