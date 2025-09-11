(The Center Square) – Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder and executive director and close ally of President Donald Trump, was assassinated Wednesday at a Utah Valley University event. A manhunt for the shooter is ongoing.

During an American Comeback Tour, sponsored by the Turning Point USA chapter at Utah Valley, Kirk, 31, was seen shot in the neck in videos posted on social media (warning, graphic) with more than a thousand in attendance.

After the shots were fired, Kirk was taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he later died, Utah Valley Department of Publican Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said during a press conference on Wednesday.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump posted on X.

In honor of “a truly Great American Patriot,” Trump ordered that “all American Flags throughout the United States be lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6:00 PM.”

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson called for members to stand in a moment of silence and prayer for Charlie Kirk and his family.

School authorities indicated the shots originated about 20 minutes into Kirk’s event from the roof of the Losee Center, roughly 200 yards from Kirk.

During a press conference Wednesday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed authorities had a person of interest in custody who is being interviewed. That person was later released.

“I want to be very clear that this is a political assassination,” Cox stated.

Before Cox’s comment, FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that the subject who took the life of Kirk was in custody, but later said on X, “The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues, and we will continue to release information in the interest of transparency.”

In a statement, the Utah Department of Public Safety said two people who were considered suspects were released after it was determined neither had “current ties to the shooting.”

“There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter,” the department said.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and FBI are co-leading the investigation in coordination with the Utah County Attorney’s Office, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and local police departments.

Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, has officially closed its campus and canceled all classes for the rest of the week.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.” Vice President JD Vance posted to X.

Founded by Kirk in 2012, Turning Point USA advocates for conservative policies on college and university campuses and at high schools. It has chapters on more than 300 campuses nationwide.

“We should all feel a deep sense of grief and outrage at the terrible violence that took place in Utah today,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom posted on X. “Charlie Kirk’s murder is sick and reprehensible, and our thoughts are with his family, children, and loved ones.”

The chair and vice chair of the National Governors Association have released a joint statement responding to this event, calling on leaders to condemn political violence.

“As Governors, we stand together – Republicans and Democrats – in condemning political violence in every form. The incident today in Utah involving Charlie Kirk is a stark reminder that violence has no place in our democracy, in our states, or in our communities,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore released in a joint statement. “Our responsibility as Governors is to safeguard public safety and protect the democratic institutions that make America strong. Disagreements must be addressed through dialogue, debate, and the democratic process; not through intimidation or harm.”

Because of the shooting, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, canceled a Wednesday evening event with an author and posted a statement on its website.

“We are saddened to hear of events that took place today at Utah Valley University,” the library posted. “Our prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family. As a mark of respect, we are cancelling our program and book signing with Ben Shapiro this evening.”

Later on Wednesday afternoon, Fred Ryan, chair of the board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, commented further.

“The assassination of Charlie Kirk is a shocking example of the dangers posed by political extremism and violence,” Ryan said in a statement emailed to The Center Square. “These acts are not random – they are driven by hatred and designed to silence voices and sow fear. They are an attack not only on individuals, but on America’s civic culture itself.”

Ryan went on to quote Reagan: ‘Democrats and Republicans alike must be resolute in disassociating ourselves from any group or individual … whose arguments are supported only by intimidation or threats of violence. We must, and will, continue our unified rejection of such elements of hate in our political life, for while there are many issues which divide us, it is fundamental principles such as this which will always draw us together.”

And California Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher, R-East Nicolaus, and Assembly Minority Leader-elect Heath Flora, R-Ripon, issued a joint statement.

“In the 21st century, no one did more to lead the conservative youth movement than Charlie Kirk. He spoke the truth, welcomed respectful debate, and never backed down from his beliefs, his faith, or his love of this country,” they said in an email sent to The Center Square.

“Charlie brought light into dark places,” the legislators wrote. “On campuses where free speech is under attack, he stood strong and gave others the courage to speak up. As the founder of Turning Point USA, he organized a movement that will shape generations.

“He was bold in his faith, clear in his convictions, and fully embraced his conservative values,” Gallagher and Flora said. “Charlie is now with the Lord — but the work he started isn’t finished.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.