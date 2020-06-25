Connecticut, New Jersey and New York announced Wednesday that visitors coming from nine states, including Florida and Texas, will be subject to quarantines for 14 days because of high infection rates in those states.

The Northeast governors said starting at midnight, those coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas will face quarantines. Those states have an infection rate of 10 percent or more.

“The states themselves can change as the infection rate changes,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a joint Zoom news conference with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. “And we’ll update daily what states are above that infection rate. Again it’s just common sense and it’s the spirit of community.”

Florida imposed a similar quarantine on New York residents at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo suggested that fines could be levied from $2,000 to $10,000 for those who don’t quarantine. He added, though, and residents from those high-infection states will not be blocked from coming into their states.

“We’ve taken our people through hell and back,” Murphy said. “This virus is risky enough on its own, in terms of the potential to flare back up.”

While the governors did not announce how they could check on visitors and quarantine status, Cuomo said the information could come from a variety of sources like hotel clerks and authorities during traffic stops.

