A small claque of far-left House Democrats thought on Tuesday that they had torpedoed a $1 billion replenishment for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system by threatening to vote down a larger package, forcing the Israeli assistance to be stripped out of it.

On Thursday it all backfired, when 210 Democrats joined with 210 Republicans to approve the money in a brand new, standalone bill, the Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. Exposed and alone, no shield to protect them, just eight Dems voted no, along with an always cantankerous Republican. New York’s Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was also a no vote, but switched her stand to “present” at the final moment. We guess the courage of her convictions gave way to more pragmatic political concerns. Progressive purity has its limits.

AOC moves to position in front of camera and bursts into tears.



AOC literally in tears after voting “present” on the Iron Dome funding. More jew hating theatrics from the squad pic.twitter.com/1CVnQVI5y8 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר (@emilykschrader) September 23, 2021

So that’s the vote, on the record: almost unanimous support in the House for the Jewish state’s right to defend itself from Hamas and Hezbollah rockets.

During the debate, one of AOC’s fellow Squaders, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, spoke of “war crimes” by “apartheid Israel.” She was roundly condemned by members from both sides. Ironically, her final plea was, “My colleagues, please stand with me in supporting human rights for all.” What is more supportive of human rights than saving lives, of Jews and Muslims alike, from the random death caused by indiscriminate rocket attacks lobbed at Israeli civilians from Gaza?

Yes: Israel’s retaliation against such attacks has tragically killed civilians, for the terrorists happily hide among them. But that is not Israel’s intent. The terrorists do seek to kill civilians; they delight in causing casualties on all sides. During just 10 days in May, Hamas shot off 4,400 rockets. Iron Dome, developed in partnership with the U.S., intercepted 90% of the rockets, sparing many, many lives. Indeed, the dome was severely depleted, and thus this needed infusion.

Let this be a lesson learned: A tiny anti-Israel minority’s attempt to undermine Israel’s defenses awakened Congress, delivering $1 billion for the missile shield. Congratulations, members of the Squad.

