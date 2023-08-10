(The Center Square) – U.S. House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., released financial documents he says backs up allegations that the Biden family and associates received more than $20 million in payments from foreign entities.

Comer released the bank records Wednesday, the latest installment in a string of troubling evidence for President Joe Biden. Notably, the records raise the alleged income to the Biden family and associates to over $20 million and highlight alleged involvement from Russia and Kazakhstan.

The committee released bank records appearing to show payments in the millions of dollars from “oligarchs” in Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Russia.

“Hunter Biden received millions of dollars in payments from Yelena Baturina, Burisma, and Kenes Rakishev. Vice President Biden had dinner with them in the spring of 2014 and 2015 in Washington, D.C.,” the committee said.

Comer’s 19-page Wednesday memo lays out in detail the alleged financial dealings, saying the Biden family and associates used at least 20 shell companies to funnel money undetected.

“In February 2014, a Russian Oligarch Sent $3.5 Million to a Shell Company Associated with Hunter Biden and Devon Archer: Russian billionaire Yelena Baturina transferred $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a shell company,” Comer’s office said. “Approximately $1 million was transferred to Devon Archer, and the remainder was used to initially fund a new company account, Rosemont Seneca Bohai, which Devon Archer and Hunter Biden used to receive other foreign wires.”

Notably, one payment may have been the exact amount needed for a sports car for Hunter Biden.

From Comer’s office:

In April 2014, a Kazakhstani Oligarch Wired the Exact Price of Biden’s Sportscar to a Bank Account Used by Archer and Biden: In February 2014, Hunter Biden met with Kenes Rakishev at a Washington, D.C. hotel. Rakishev worked closely with the prime minister of Kazakhstan, Karim Massimov. In April, Rakishev, a Kazakhstani oligarch, wired $142,300 to Rosemont Seneca Bohai. The next day, a payment was made from Rosemont Seneca Bohai for a sportscar for Hunter Biden in the amount of $142,300. Archer and Biden then arranged for Burisma executives to visit Kazakhstan in June 2014 to evaluate a three-way deal among Burisma, a Chinese state-owned company, and the government of Kazakhstan.

Hunter Biden received millions of dollars in payments from Yelena Baturina, Burisma, and Kenes Rakishev. Vice President Biden had dinner with them in the spring of 2014 and 2015 in Washington, D.C.

Comer pointed to testimony from Devon Archer, a longtime friend and business associate of Hunter Biden, the president’s son. Archer testified that Hunter used his father’s name and phone calls from his father to advance his business dealings overseas.

“During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine,” Comer said. “It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered.”

These documents come after IRS whistleblowers who helped investigate Hunter Biden for alleged tax crimes documented about $17 million in payments from foreign entities. They also testified that the Department of Justice interfered with the investigation on Hunter’s behalf, prompting them to blow the whistle.

“This is made clear by meals at Café Milano where then-Vice President Joe Biden dined with oligarchs from around the world who had sent money to his son,” Comer said. “It’s clear Joe Biden knew about his son’s business dealings and allowed himself to be ‘the brand’ sold to enrich the Biden family while he was Vice President of the United States.”

President Biden has repeatedly dismissed claims that he benefited from overseas dealings with his son.

Meanwhile, three leading House Republican Committee chairs have teamed up to investigate the Department of Justice’s plea deal with Hunter Biden, which is now under more scrutiny given allegations of DOJ wrongdoing, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., said in a letter to the DOJ on the matter.

“The Department’s unusual plea and pretrial diversion agreements with Mr. Biden raise serious concerns – especially when combined with recent whistleblower allegations – that the Department has provided preferential treatment toward Mr. Biden in the course of its investigation and proposed resolution of his alleged criminal conduct,” the letter said.