Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick is in the news yet again this week. This time, he is receiving media attention for accusing his white adoptive parents of “perpetuating racism.”

To promote his new graphic novel memoir titled “Colin Kaepernick: Change the Game,” the former 49ers quarterback interviewed with CBS where he talked about his upbringing and being adopted by a white couple. Kaepernick explained that his mother was “perpetuating racism” when she criticized his hairstyles as being unprofessional and worried it would hurt his opportunities.

Kaepernick’s adoptive parents, Rick and Teresa Kaepernick, decided to adopt after losing two of their children to heart defects. Clearly, they gave Kaepernick many opportunities that helped him succeed to become a professional football player. Despite this, Kaepernick decided to go on public television and criticize his adoptive parents.

Social media heavily condemned Kaepernick this week for his decision to accuse his adoptive parents of racism and bigotry. The obvious issue here is that Kaepernick is spending his time criticizing the parents who raised him instead of his biological parents who abandoned him. Why doesn’t he speak against his biological mother who give him up for adoption and his biological father whose identity is still unknown?

It is clear that Colin Kaepernick will do whatever it takes to find racism in any aspect of his life. His Netflix show “Colin in Black & White,” for example, compared the NFL to slavery, where players are slaves and the team owners are akin to plantation owners. Of course, Kaepernick only made this comparison after years of begging any NFL team to sign him.

Unfortunately for people like Kaepernick, their grift has no limits. Kaepernick is deciding to publicly condemn his own family for more media attention and money.

