White House correspondent April Ryan was ridiculed on Monday after asking Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the racism “built into the roadways.”

During the White House press briefing, Buttigieg was taking questions about the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed through Congress last week. Ryan took the opportunity to ask Buttigieg about the Biden administration’s plans to “deconstruct the racism” that’s built into America’s infrastructure.

Reporter @AprilDRyan to @PeteButtigieg: “Can you give us the construct of how you will deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways? … Can you talk to us about how that could be deconstructed?” pic.twitter.com/FXXEq5tuQL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 8, 2021

April Ryan asks Buttigieg how he plans to deconstruct the racist roadways. Buttigieg responds by saying they are going to fund "clean" buses in the spirit of "equity." — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 8, 2021

The roads are racist. We must get rid of roads. https://t.co/nde3mJHn37 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 8, 2021

Critical Race Journalist https://t.co/Tf21nE5dhB — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 8, 2021