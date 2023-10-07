Clinton Deprogramming GOPUSA Staff | Oct 7, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 24 votes. Please wait... Share:
The reign of the Socialist Democrat Party State Dictatorship is just getting started.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, IRS, FBI Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and totally support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State” and “Domestic Terrorists”.
All Donald Trump supporters and non-conformers will be rounded up, put in concentration camps for deprogramming.
YOU vill follow da party line. DA Tavorisch!