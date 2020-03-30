New York City’s strained health system is about to get some help with the arrival of a Navy hospital ship to care for general patients and a new field hospital to handle those infected with the novel coronavirus.
The 68-bed field hospital is going up in the city’s iconic Central Park.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said it is expected to open Tuesday.
The U.S.-based Christian global relief group Samaritan’s Purse is behind the project.
Take a look as the @SamaritansPurse Emergency Field Hospital goes up in Central Park. Please pray for those battling COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/JzXaykUoJq
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) March 29, 2020
The group says a team of doctors and nurses will deploy to the site and care for coronavirus patients from the Mount Sinai Health System.
It is already operating a similar facility in hard-hit northern Italy.
New York City has more than 33,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 800 deaths.
Copyright (c) 2020 Federal Information & News Dispatch, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
God Bless you, Franklin Graham and all that you do.
They would get better results setting up hospital beds in fece infested New York or San Francisco Sanctuary Tent neighborhoods or under highway bridges where the Politicians herded them upon smuggler’s arrival inside Chinese Cargo containers, or fake refrigerator trucks smuggled across our southern borders which are now being used to house dead bodies awaiting burial. Those who live not in a sanctuary city are now finding a lot more sanctuary from the pandemic and liberal insane leadership. We ARE all in the same boat, but thanks to the look the other way with a wink and a nod Democrats, the same boats we find ourselves in are Hospital ships or quarantined infected Cruise ships. Hope those democrat smuggled illegal future voters were worth breaking or totally ignoring our immigration laws which were designed to keep these kinds of infection out. We should have kept THEM out of office.