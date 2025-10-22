Chipping Away GOPUSA Staff | Oct 22, 2025 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 7 votes. Please wait... Share:
Chuck Schumer, you wanted to play destructive silly games by demanding FREE health care for your illegal immigrants paid for by the U.S. taxpayers. Chuck Schumer and the disgraceful Democrats in congress shutdown the government because President Trump said NO WAY to the$1.5 TRILLION you wanted for FREE healthcare for your illegal immigrants.
WE the PEOPLE of the U.S. struggle to pay for our own healthcare. Now the damn Democrats want We the People to also pay for the 1.5 Million illegal immigrants healthcare that the Democrats imported.
That noise is our honorable President Donald Trump cutting more useless destructive programs and giveaways that the Democrats have forced the U.S. taxpayers to pay.
That is why i say TAX VICTIMS.. AS we have no choice in what they do with our stolen money.