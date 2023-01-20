An investigation has revealed that the University of Pennsylvania, which runs the Penn Biden Center in Washington D.C. where classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as Vice President were found, has received millions from anonymous Chinese donors since he became president.
The Washington Free Beacon reported that the University has taken $14 million from anonymous contributors in China and Hong Kong, $2.4 million from anonymous contributors in Saudi Arabia, and $1 million from a donor in the Cayman Islands to fund the Penn Wharton China program.
The $14 million and $2.4 million donated to the University of Pennsylvania from Chinese and Saudi donors, respectively, during the Biden presidency, is in addition to the $61 million that Chinese donors have given the university between 2017 and 2020.
In November, President Biden’s lawyers handed over at least 10 classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center from his Vice Presidency to the National Archives, something that was made public in January. Additionally, two more groups of classified documents were discovered by his lawyers at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
The Department of Education, which is required to report donations to universities it funds with federal dollars, conceals the names of the donors. They reportedly declined a request to provide names.
In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement said
none of the reported donations from China went toward their operations. He added the organization was founded on the principle that a “democratic, open, secure, tolerant, and interconnected world benefits all Americans.”
“One hundred percent of the budget for the Penn Biden Center comes from university funds. Any foreign gifts received by the university are all properly reported to the U.S. Department of Education as required by Section 117 of the Higher Education Act. Penn is fully compliant with federal law regarding the reporting of foreign gifts and contracts.”
The corruption is nearing an eruption.
Yes, Thunder states, the corruption is going to erupt. But we should be careful what we wish for, because the left has no problem with dumping Biden when his usefulness is over. What then? Can you imagine 2 years of the incompetent Kamala Harris “leading” the country? I’m not sold on impeaching the clown Biden. Rather, maybe we should just continue to use his foibles to publicly disgrace his (and his party’s) political ideology, and properly prepare to have a “true” red wave in 2024.
The only problem with that is, there is NO guarantee they won’t steal the NEXT election, too, and the next, and next . . .
Well, it appears they got away with it in 2020, so there’s no reason to think they haven’t been emboldened by that, and won’t try again.
Frankly, the House Republicans, in addition to the other investigations they’re mounting into the Biden crime family, big tech, etc, should depose all the participants in the “2000 Mules” documentary and take a serious look into the allegations and questions it raised – something no court in the land seems willing to do.
While that won’t result in an impeachment of Biden, a “redo” of the election, or anything like that, it will show the American people just what kinds of “funny-business” went on, behind the scenes, during the 2020 campaign, which, in turn, might get a serious conversation going about banning mail-in voting, drastically curtailing early voting, outlawing Dropbox’s, etc.
Given the technological age we live in, the vast majority of election results should be known within 24 to 48 hours after polls close.
Remember, candidate Biden was caught on tape saying, “Our campaign has the most comprehensive voter fraud system in American history.”
I’m not an ad man, but trust me, the “Biden tree” is loaded with fruit, ripe and ready for the picking’!
Biden and Harris, BOTH need to be IMPEACHED.
So they didn’t use the money to fund the center and yet they kept taking the donations. Sooooo where did the money go? Biden pocket liner? They’ll need something deeper than the Mariana Trench to hide the Biden Mob corruption.
This is just one more treasonous example of the Delaware Corleone’s greed and how they’ll take money from ANYBODY who will pay them, regardless of what effect their greed has on our country’s security. The Chinese “trained” (AKA bribed and compromised) all the “candidates-in-waiting” who went through that “think-tank” and are now in the Biden administration, but hey, that was A-OK with the senile sock puppet, as long as they paid him to play.
His entire “presidency” is nothing but a cover for bribe-taking and money-laundering, when he is not making deliberately destructive decisions that take a WRECKING BALL to our economy and national security. And the conniving, power-mad Demmunists don’t CARE, because the senile sock puppet is the prioxy that allows that America-hating sociopath Obama to have his “third term” and finally achieve his dream of “fundamentally transforming” the US into a Third World banana republic dictatorship./