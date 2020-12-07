Chris Wallace conducted a hostile interview with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Fox News Sunday yesterday. The hostility was all on the part of the host as Azar maintained his professional attitude throughout.
After insisting that President Trump should have made everyone wear a mask from the beginning, Wallace then insisted that Secretary Azar refer to Biden as ‘President-elect’.
The problem with that is despite what little media minds say, Biden isn’t yet officially President-elect. It’s simply a self-declared and media-declared unofficial title at this point.
“I welcome Vice President Biden to the club since the middle of April, the president’s guidelines for reopening …” Azar said. “The president-elect, sir. He’s the president-elect,” interrupted Wallace.
Wallace wasn’t finished and again insisted that Azar use the media approved form of address a little later in the interview, “First of all, it’s the President-Elect Joe Biden, Secretary Azar.”
Wallace went on to attack Trump’s policies. See it in the video below.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: President or Vice-President Elect is an official designation granted when votes have been certified and the result is clear or commonly used after the opposing candidate has conceded. Media declarations do not confer legal status on a candidate.
😂 Azar calls Biden "Vice President," and Chris Wallace cuts in twice to say "He's the president-elect." pic.twitter.com/100ATY5kf2
— Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) December 6, 2020
FOX NEWS has become another corrupt political propaganda outlet of the dishonorable, dishonest Democrat Party.
So now we even have to tolerate these self-righteous Democrats propaganda outlets trying to dictate our speech and thoughts?? 🙁
I think of FOX NEWS now as the same as the fake news CNN. I have switched to NEWSMAX as a more trustworthy news outlet.
Chris aka as “Chuck” as Biden calls him, Wallace, is one of the main reasons we left Fox News in the first place. He is communist all the way and Paul Ryan continues to keep him on board, which says a lot about Paul Ryan who is on the Board of Directors at Fox News.
Chris Stirewalt, Bret Baier, Donna Brizille, Juan Williams et al are the other reasons we left Fox and went to Newsmax. Fox News continued to load up their programs with communists and we left. Behind the scenes are more communists who run this news show and the anchors will regurgitate for money whatever they tell them to say.
Fox is run by the Ivy League Liberal grad “Murdoch the Younger”………and Brazille is cosidered a “FELLOW” at the Harvard’s John F Kennedy School of Government…….. But the again so is this “person”…… The John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University has named convicted felon and transgender activist Chelsea Manning as a visiting fellow at its Institute of Politics for the 2017-18 academic year.
Chris, why don’t you just sit down and shut the eff up? We are all aware of your depth of communism. You and those such as yourself are the reason for the fall of Fox News. I’m sure you a reaping profit from those such as george soros and the american communist regime!
National socialist propaganda ministers always hide their true feelings and intentions, but get bold when they feel the power has already been secured. Self-exposed National Socialist,,,,,Chris Wallace’s father would be embarrassed at his so obvious bias and intent to INFLUENCE, the people who watch him, not report unbiased the news. Uninfluenced undeceived people like myself are abandoning him for greener less biased pastures. Fox needs to offer more balanced minds access to the power of the press and the programming, and especially less biased journalists to moderate Presidential debates. Chris forgot the abc’s of basic journalism , and belongs with the ABC liberals.
I have never watched Chris Wallace on Fox, I always change channels. Why doesn’t Chris go to CNN, where he belongs?
Who wrote this article needs to go back to a high school government class!
The term President Elect is used only when the Electoral College meets and selects a presidential candidate.
Until that moment Mr Biden is just a regular citizen like you and I!!!!
Chris Wallace is not only arrogant but he is also Stupid!!!!
he is not like me at all!
he is a traitor who has suckled at the teet of the american taxpayer his whole dam life.
he who has never had a private sector job along with comrade bernie sanders.
i do not need any of them to tell me how and why i need to live my life.
Chris has always been a creepy little worm and always will be. He is a pseudo intellectual with a minimum of journalistic talent. A good person to be ignored.
This is why fox news is cratering. I feel bad for hannity but I refuse to watch fox news. Oann and newsmax tv are my go to if I must have tv news now.
Danny , Don’t cut Hannity off , just don’t watch the trash . Judge Jeanine is still on my TV too.
You can always listen to Hannity on the radio or his podcast. I think he is firmly in the president’s corner and has been all along but the Hannity Show has worn a little thin for me. Maybe I’ve just been listening too long.
I do sometimes watch Tucker or Ingraham but often look for the video the next day instead.
A commie just as his father was. Needs to go to CNN where he belongs and can lie to his hearts content
Chris is nothing more than a liberal puke who FOX News refuses to kick off their network. I detest Chris Wallace.
Chris Wallace is showing his true colors without his usual covering them up. I turned off his father when HE was lying about the Vietnam War , especially TET and I turned Chris off my TV when he really started showing his colors whenever he had members of the Trump Administration on. Chris , too bad you are not like another Wallace who gave his LIFE for Freedom , William Wallace. Chris isn’t even good enough for the Crazy Nonsense Network. He belongs on MSLSD. I had BOTH of those channels taken off my cable package. FOX may be the next one.
Another reason Fox is slipping, old slojoe is no more president elect than I am, words matter, facts matter and these idiots cannot understand that. Attacking your guests, is a leftist media agenda item, trying to look morally superior, when in fact they look like the fools they are.