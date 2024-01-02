Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has called for paying reparations to African-American residents as a way to prevent them from committing crimes.
Mr. Johnson, who has been mayor for eight months, revealed the plan in a CNN interview on Friday evening going into the holiday weekend. During the interview, he appeared to blame government policies for crimes committed by black Americans, characterizing the need for reparations for those who have been incarcerated “because of failed policies.”
“In order for us to have a better, strong and safer Chicago, it really requires the full force of government,” Mr. Johnson said.
He proposes to pay the reparations out of $100 million already earmarked for violence prevention in the Windy City. He said $500,000 has already been put aside as reparations money to be used to reduce what he called “the cycle of violence” in Chicago.
The proposal has set off a hailstorm of criticism. Just one post on X garnered 3,700 comments from users of the social media platform.
“Reparation has already been paid by the 360,000 soldiers who died fighting to end slavery,” one user who uses the name “LynrdsMom” wrote in an X post.
LA anthropologist Robert Sepher posted: “So white people that never had slaves should pay money to black people that never were slaves in the hopes that the black perpetrators committing a disproportionate rate of crime, rape and murder will allegedly subside. Low IQ woke Afrocentric ”logic“ is running wild in America.”
In a panel discussion on Fox News over the weekend on Mr. Johnson’s reparation plan, contributor David Webb, co-founder of the TeaParty365, referred to his status as a black man in calling out Mr. Johnson’s proposed reparations as “ridiculous.”
“By the way — who gets paid? I’m a black man; do I get paid?” asked Mr. Webb.
Mr. Webb said it was clear that Mr. Johnson was implying that “blacks are the problem, that if you give them some cash they won’t go rob your store.”
“This is what happens when you elect a socialist, and you get someone who is actually a segregationist,” Mr. Webb said. “Because he’s not dealing with the illegal aliens who are in these poor neighborhoods in Chicago, he’s not dealing with the effects of that, the fact that winter is coming in the windy city, things will get worse for people who can’t afford heating, people who can’t afford to take care of themselves, and they don’t do anything about the rising crime because they keep reducing the police force by their policy or the fact that people don’t want to join the force.”
Reparations for ‘Historical Harm’
In July, Evanston, a suburb of Chicago, became the first in the nation to pay reparations to black Americans for “historical harm” to them.
Under the program, the city chose to pay $25,000 to qualifying residents. So far, the city has paid out over $1 million in reparations to black residents. To qualify, they or an ancestor had to have lived in Evanston between 1919 and 1969.
Justin Hansford, head of the Thurgood Marshall Civil Rights Center at Howard University, told the New York Post that he “sees it as a test run for the whole country.”
A Chicago civil rights activist, Bennett Johnson, called the $25,000 not enough and the cutoff date “totally arbitrary,“ saying black people were “discriminated against” long after 1969.
Recipients were also critical. Kenneth Wideman, a 77-year-old Vietnam vet who qualified for the Evanston reparations payout, was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying, “We have not received real reparations, the 40 acres and a mule.”
California Democrats are now pushing to make the Golden State the first state in the nation to pay reparations to black Americans for hardships they allegedly endured as a result of slavery. The proposal led by the California Congressional Black Caucus, however, has been met with significant resistance.
According to a University of California at Berkeley poll, out of 6,000 registered California voters, only 23 percent said they supported paying reparations to African Americans.
Nationally, according to an in-depth analysis of reparations by the Foundation for Research On Equal Opportunities (FREOPP), 80 percent of white Americans are against reparations, while 77 percent of black Americans support a payout.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), which advocates for reparations, said that failure to support cash payouts to African Americans for the inflictions of slavery is depriving today’s black community of equal economic opportunities as white people.
“The American Dream implies that through hard work, a person may buy a home, start a company, and build a nest egg for future generations,” the organization wrote in a March 22, 2023, press release. “This concept, however, has been consistently rejected by the United States government’s own regulations that denied African Americans wealth-building opportunities.”
In response to another social media post about Mr. Johnson’s reparation plan, Paul Syzpula, an animator from Cold Springs, New York, wrote, “Reparations are just another form of begging for money for people who don’t deserve it. It’s a rebrand of affirmative action. It’s wrong and couldn’t be more insulting to black people — and all Americans.”
This past year, Chicago has seen a 23 percent increase in robberies, a six percent increase in aggravated robbery, and a whopping 38 percent jump in carjackings.
In response to the carjackings, the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit against automakers of the most frequently stolen cars. In defending the lawsuit, Mr. Johnson suggested that automakers and not the carjackers were responsible for the carjackings.
“The failure of Kia and Hyundai to install basic auto-theft prevention technology in these models is sheer negligence, and as a result, a citywide and nationwide crime spree around automobile theft has been unfolding right before our eyes,” said Mr. Johnson.
Former NYPD police officer Bill Stanton told Fox News on Sunday that he found Mr. Johnson’s proposal especially offensive because it disregards the victims of crimes and officers charged with enforcing laws. He also said the liberal ideology of politicians like Mr. Johnson is also forcing police officers to become “report takers and not crime fighters.”
“This mayor is all he is doing is paying off people for votes to get re-elected,” he said.
“Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has called for paying reparations to African-American residents as a way to prevent them from committing crimes.”
““So white people that never had slaves should pay money to black people that never were slaves in the hopes that the black perpetrators committing a disproportionate rate of crime, rape and murder will allegedly subside. Low IQ woke Afrocentric ”logic“ is running wild in America.”
The Blacks in the U.S. are all servants to the government and they do not realize that they are still slaves.
Yea right, pay Negroes so they wont commit crimes. This is why they commit crimes now, because the government (tax payers) has made it so they don’t have to work. When the government doesn’t give them enough to buy a new big screen TV or a $100,000 car, they think that they deserve to go steal it. AND when they do get caught stealing the government looks the other way.
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 7% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~56% of all the murders and ~64% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year in the U.S. there are ~6,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 92% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Do Blacks kill each other because the government (tax payers) don’t give them enough free money, food, housing, medical and transportation??
HAVE WE not paid them enough in reparations over the past 60+ years already!?!?!?
Absolutely!!
We sure have paid them plenty of money which basically came from the white American people! On September 22,1862 President Lincoln issued a preliminary emancipation proclamation, and on January 1, 1863, he made it official that “slaves within any State,or designated part of a State, in rebellion, shall be then, thenceforward, be forever free.” So, what’s the problem, Black people have been free citizens of this country for 161 years!
Is this really where we are in America today ?
I have a counter proposal…
When the U.S.Had slavery it was actually legal. So no Reparations are needed. But we still took down Statues and renamed military bases ,renamed schools and nothing changed ???
Along with moddy coddled them during the summer of love’s RIots and mass lootings, removed Aunt Jemima and such from food..
Democrat elected Windy city mayors these days are known more for their windy oratorical inane mindless solutions of throwing endless taxpayer money at self-created Sanctuary city problems than any actual solutions. He is a true reflection of Alinskyite Chicago Community organizing Obama, sans the ability of a political pied piper of political prevaricating promises that like Obama’s, never materialize in actual policy promotions, let alone payoff more in the lessening in human sufferings than their enlargement of governing financial bankrupting’s.
Johnson is correct in one thing “he appeared to blame government policies for crimes committed by black Americans, characterizing the need for reparations for those who have been incarcerated “because of failed policies.”,,,,,like the predominately white Chicago Americans now imprisoned in personal and family taxpayer debt brought on by his failed Democrat government social redistributions of honest American wealth into the hands of social law breaking criminals that defund well intentioned social programs faster than a legion of illegal aliens can flood across our borders in a 24 hour day, lured by the promises of sanctuary in democrat cities where there is no sanctuary from government sponsored crimes.
Folks, this is what happens when you vote in a Socialist/Marxist for your Mayor. Maybe this Mayor needs to be recalled or forced to resign.
They went from numbnutzz to an even GREATER numbnusz..
The only thing that will change the crime statistics is if the black culture changes. That is NEVER going to happen. This is the culture that erected statues to George Floyd, a convicted felon, career criminal and drug addict.
IMO BEING criminal is SO ENGRAINED Into their cultural DNA, i don’t think they CAN EVER CHANGE..
black folk voting for politicians just based on color of there skin and not character or qualifications is a major problem.
Hey I have an idea, just steal the money from illegal aliens to pay for your reparations, let’s see how that works for you?
40 acres and a mule…… they got the donkey.
Taxes of course are the source of these proposed funds.
They’re robbing Peter to Paul Paul, so that Paul stops robbing Peter.
Of course, some new administrative department will grow to oversee this. They’ll be the new overseers…
Already the government has advised retired military personnel that their share of most medicine costs will double in 2024,,,,,,,,and no dount the money is already being redistributed to sanctuary cities for medical care costs of the 8-10 million already Biden waved in llegal aliens hiding in Democrat run cities.. When you have infinite illegal immigration being supplied finite legal social benefit resources ,you have created criminal government robbery on levels never seen before in human history. In doing so they created nationwide unvoted for cities of sanctuary illegality forced on sections of the country that never voted it in. TAXATION without representation,,,,totally undemocratic and what triggered our own American revelution back in 1776.
“Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country”,,,,and vote these devils out before we have to do it with gunpowder like our forefathers. King Joe has brought in enough fast and furious armed foreign troops across the borders to make the Hessians King George hired and empowered look like a troop of impotent boy scouts.
So Chicago gives them a lot of money. Two things will happen; every black person in the area will move to Chicago and you will have a bunch of black people with money committing the same crimes. They just can’t help it
Just shaking my head. How can a “person” (the mayor of Chicago) be so stupid? I think the bulk of this problem in most American cities is simply a lack of education and intelligence. We can blame their parents (those that are known) and the public “education” system.
Absolutely absurd and ridiculous.