Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Lightfoot said on Twitter that she received the positive test early Tuesday and will continue to work from home while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for isolation.

“I am experiencing cold-like symptoms but otherwise feel fine which I credit to being vaccinated and boosted,” she said.

Lightfoot also called on other Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This is an urgent reminder for folks to get vaccinated and boosted as it’s the only way to beat this pandemic,” she said.

Approximately 12 people in the mayor’s office have tested positive for COVID-19, including four mayoral employees who tested positive after a December holiday party, WGN reported.

Lightfoot did not provide details on whether anyone in her family had tested positive.

The mayor appeared publicly Monday night as she announced a tentative deal between Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union to allow students to return to classes Wednesday after tense negotiations over whether teachers should return to remote learning due to the presence of the Omicron variant.

