Abortions are violent acts ending in death. The badly named “mainstream media” loves them.

The Washington Post, which claims to hate things “dying in darkness,” boasted Sunday of a new pro-abortion law passed in Maryland over the veto of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Reporters Erin Cox and Ovetta Wiggins gushed, “The new law puts Maryland at the vanguard of abortion rights nationwide, expanding access and requiring most insurance policies to cover the entire cost of the procedure.” The Post described this as “abortion protections.”

Their Orwellian terminology betrays their love of abortion. These laws “protect” the murder of unborn children, and Maryland is a “vanguard for access.” (The reporters also refer to “care for pregnant people,” in case they weren’t mangling the lingo enough.)

The same ideological sounds came in an April 6 Post story on the Metro front page. “Antiabortion activists said Tuesday they obtained five fetuses from a medical waste disposal driver,” their story began. Two women with the group Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising said they obtained a box that contained remains from 115 babies from a medical waste disposal driver.

They reported to the D.C. police that they had kept five larger baby corpses in a D.C. apartment. They took photos and videos of the spectacle. Police took custody of the remains and seemed more interested in investigating the abortion opponents than the abortionists.

The three reporters on this story — Michelle Boorstein, Peter Hermann and Marissa J. Lang — characterized the testimony of the “antiabortion” activists but wouldn’t stoop to quoting them, although they did quote a letter from congressional Republicans protesting the D.C. government’s refusal to autopsy the babies.

The Post did offer florid quotes from the “abortion access advocates” — Melissa Fowler of the National Abortion Federation, Tarina Keene of Pro-Choice Virginia and Rosemary Codding of the Falls Church Healthcare Center, an abortion clinic.

The story ends with a quote from an anonymous former clinic escort for Planned Parenthood, who attacked Lauren Handy, one of the anti-abortion activists at the center of the story: “While she celebrates the few moms, women, or people who decided to carry their children to term, she has pretty much no remorse for the countless number of people whose abortions were made much more traumatic because of her presence.”

This anonymous abortion accessory offered pretty much no remorse for the countless number of babies killed, or their traumatic experience.

The New York Times had a story with similar lingo. The headline was “Anti-Abortion Activists Say They Were Allowed to Take 115 Fetuses.” The word “fetus” is a dehumanizing word, which is exactly the point. At least the pro-lifers were quoted by the Times.

This focus on the disposal of unborn babies as medical waste is not a topic the media feminists want to discuss before the public. So the story hasn’t aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, PBS and NPR. The so-called reality-based networks think these grisly realities are not advantageous for national consumption. NPR offers a nightly newscast with the comedic title “All Things Considered,” but this taxpayer-funded “vanguard” routinely refuses to offer any airtime for abortion foes.

The balance came from the Fox News Channel, the network all these other networks despise. They provided interviews on this story with anti-abortion guests on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “The Ingraham Angle.”

Some liberals disparage using the term “pro-abortion” to describe those celebrating the energetic use of “abortion access.” But the shoe fits. Our pro-abortion media doesn’t treat abortion as a tragic end. They treat it like a precious new beginning … for some.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Tim Graham and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.