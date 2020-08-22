“We are aware of the reference made on WTAM by Kyle Cornell,” Ray Davis, the station’s program and promotions director said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously and addressed it immediately. The term used is extremely offensive and does not align with our station’s core values and commitment to the communities we serve. He is no longer with WTAM.”
“Colored” is an antiquated term that is considered offensive because of its association with slavery and Jim Crow laws that were designed to keep Black people segregated and disenfranchised from white America.
Harris, whose mother is from India and whose father is from Jamaica, is indeed the first woman of color to run for vice president for a major party.
From Cleveland.com
NAACP = National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
““Colored” is an antiquated term that is considered offensive because of its association with slavery and Jim Crow laws that were designed to keep Black people segregated and disenfranchised from white America.”
It has become that ANYTHING used to refer to Negro-Americans is racist and offensive to Liberals and racist Negroes.
When they can use it against someone or
gain an advantage on something because they are “Colored”
By the way:
Since its founding in 1829, the Democratic Party has fought against every major civil rights initiative, and has a long history of discrimination.
The Democratic Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), imposed segregation, perpetrated Lynchings, and fought against the civil rights acts of the 1950s and 1960s.
Jim Crow laws were state and local laws that enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States. All were enacted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by white Democrat-dominated state legislatures to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by blacks during the Reconstruction period.
Great post. The democraps have successfully rewritten history, and convinced the majority of colored folks that only democraps are their friends. At the same time, the democraps destroyed the colored family, relegated them to poverty, excused their bad behavior, and made them a permanent underclass.
Wake up, people of color. The democraps are NOT your friends.
They call themselves “colored”. So does the media. The guy who did the firing is not up with current trends. He fired his employee out of pure ignorance.
That’s pretty funny considering that Kumala “Heels-up” Harris is whiter than Tulsi Gabbard. HeII, she’s whiter than Shaun “Talcum X” King!
Democrats hate being reminded of their COLORED past.
How thin skinned our country has become. A country of whiners. But it’s alright to refer to my whiteness.
So…. “person of color” is fine, but “colored” or “colored person” is “racist”?
Therefore, as Scruffy pointed out, the NAACP, is, by that definition, a racist term. But I guess it’s only an issue when a white person uses the term.
Absurd, like most of the other drivel pertaining to “race” these days.
She is colored. That’s why she got the job. Black people call themselves “colored” now, there’s no reason white people can’t refer to them the same.
It’s “person of color,” not, “colored.”
Get it straight, travel at your own risk.
Oops, I used a judgment adjective, “straight,” which has homophobic connotations. I was going to use, “right,” but that has offensive political connotations. I could put, “correct,” but if it’s correct, then it’s not politically correct.
This is all so frustratingly overwhelming…maybe I should be fired…
What, pray tell, is the difference between”colored” and “a person of color”? This cancel culture crap needs to cease and desist. There is no room in a free society for censorship.