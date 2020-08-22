“We are aware of the reference made on WTAM by Kyle Cornell,” Ray Davis, the station’s program and promotions director said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously and addressed it immediately. The term used is extremely offensive and does not align with our station’s core values and commitment to the communities we serve. He is no longer with WTAM.”

“Colored” is an antiquated term that is considered offensive because of its association with slavery and Jim Crow laws that were designed to keep Black people segregated and disenfranchised from white America.

Harris, whose mother is from India and whose father is from Jamaica, is indeed the first woman of color to run for vice president for a major party.

From Cleveland.com