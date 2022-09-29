You may not be aware that Vice President Harris has been visiting South Korea; yes, South Korea, our ally and friend. Maybe she isn’t sure where she is either.

KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022

As long as she has her media allies most people won’t notice that she aligned us with the bad guys, North Korea.

ABC's @GMA was the only broadcast network morning news program to mention Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to South Korea. Of course, they completely ignored her gaffe insisting the U.S. has "an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/uijNEYda5x — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 29, 2022