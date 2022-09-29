You may not be aware that Vice President Harris has been visiting South Korea; yes, South Korea, our ally and friend. Maybe she isn’t sure where she is either.
KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022
As long as she has her media allies most people won’t notice that she aligned us with the bad guys, North Korea.
ABC's @GMA was the only broadcast network morning news program to mention Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to South Korea.
Of course, they completely ignored her gaffe insisting the U.S. has "an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/uijNEYda5x
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 29, 2022
Seems the drones in charge need new batteries or be kept off the alcohol and pills.
She is so stupid and such an embarrassment. And NO news media mentioned this gigantic gaffe.
Because any who did, would be bashed as both racist AND sexist.
Kamala is a communist and part of a communist presidential administration. North Korea ‘is’ their natural ally. Sometimes the truth just cannot be suppressed…
You took the words right out of my mouth! She spoke of HER true allegiance. Not ours!
If the big guy has alliance with China for 10% or more, what’s her name want an alliance too and hoping to get free john service at least
Why would we expect ANYTHING DIFFERENT from heel’s up by now???
I’d give her a pass on this one, but not the press. If they could prattle on for days about a minor gaff by former President Trump, they should be able to at least report on hers.
Now if she had said East Korea or West Korea…