Call the Governor!! Gary McCoy | May 8, 2020 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 8 votes. Please wait... Share:
Gestapo
Salem witch trials
Inquisition
Do we need any more history lessons to know how this turns out?
Don’t suspect a friend – Report him!
(poster on the wall from George Orwell’s 1984)
The petty tyrants hiding among us are being encouraged to join the hysteria of the pandemic. If you want your freedom, do not join them, or support them. If you find out who they are, expose them. If they report you for using your freedoms, sue them personally for denying you your constitutional rights.