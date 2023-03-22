Of all the aggravation the left has inflicted on the people of the United States, the demand for reparations is surely the most cynical and self-serving. The level of cynicism goes to new heights in California, a state that never had slaves.
Slavery was ended in 1865 by the Civil War, the only war in the history of the world where white people killed white people to set black people free. In the aftermath of that war, freed slaves used their liberty to start businesses of their own.
Black and white community leaders founded schools such as Hampton University, home of the Emancipation Oak. This magnificent tree was the site of a gathering of the Virginia Peninsula’s black community to hear the first reading in the South of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Kay C. James, former president of The Heritage Foundation, recognizes the great harm done to the black community by handouts, citing, in particular, the high illegitimacy rate and the broken homes fostered by the welfare system. The Urban Institute has found that in most states, more money is spent on black students than white students, yet blacks continue to score lower than whites on reading and math tests.
Clearly, more money is not a guarantee of a better life, but in California, of all places, there is a howl for people who never owned slaves to pay money to people who never were slaves. California joined the Union as a free, anti-slavery state in 1850.
However, California is cursed with a large and vocal share of liberals who are eager to give away other people’s money, particularly in San Francisco, where there is a current proposal to pay five million dollars to every eligible adult black living in the city. Since the money would have to come from taxpayers and the state of California simply does not have the cash, I have no fear that one penny will actually be paid to those who want to pick the pockets of hardworking Americans.
That does not mean the call for reparations is fruitless. Far from it. Those demanding money know that no money is going to be paid. They’re after votes. The call for reparations is nothing more than a tale of sound and fury, signifying nothing, and told to idiots who will vote for whoever is asking for free money.
Pandra Selivanov is the author of Future Slave, a story about a 21st-century black teenager who goes back in time and becomes a slave in the Old South.
The vocal white liberals spoken of wish to maintain a status quo, they need a subserviant class relying on them and voting for them. Once the Civil Rights acts were passed they needed a diferenet tact once separate but equal and Jim Crow were gone. Programs were instituted that broke down the black family unit, one parent families became the norm, all relying on Democrats dor everything!
I read a comment yesterday ,this woman still Demanding 40 acres and a mule !!! But we never said where the 40 areas were ?? How about in the middle of the Dessert. If they don’t like that then a boat ride back.
How’s about we give it to her.. IN CHINA!
California vote buying politicians use race reparations like Horse race tracks use free race tickets to attract customers, or casinos offer free playing points. The know they hold all the power and with the power and the odds in their favor, anything given out will be taken back 5 times over no matter who wins or how much. If predominately white Americans are held to make whole the sins of their forefathers back to 5-6 generations, then true American equality would insist the today’s white Americans should be able to sue for reparations of trillion of dollars in failed social programs that blacks squandered since LJB’s great society (Failure) that have not improved the lot of black Americans one twit, and in most cases made their personal social family security and social standing financially worse. When the amounts of government money wasted on blacks in failed social programs is placed on one side of the Scale of Justice against what these reparation fools think they are entitled to, they would soon realize their own pockets are about to be emptied AGAIN, by the democrat party of unusual deception of course.
Even a year ago I would have thought that something like this was impossible. Once again I have been fooled by the nastiness and corruption of the leftist in power. It is a scary future with these people in charge. On the other hand it seems like the left is in a panic mode to get things done before the next election, knowing they are going to get their butts kicked. I’m not sure that Newsom can be re-elected even in California. The more of this socialist onion that gets peeled back the more awake the brain dead public becomes.
WHat happens if one of the blacks applying, HAS ANCESTORS WHO WERE part of the slave trade?
Now what do you conclude from this?
To me it tells me that the peasant level Democrats are the Democrat Party’s “useful idiots”!