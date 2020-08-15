Bob Avakian, chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party USA (RCPUSA), has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Mr. Avakian, who has led the party since 1979, says he doesn’t particularly like Mr. Biden, but that electing him is necessary for “the overthrow of this system, as the fundamental solution to the continuing horrors this system causes for the masses of humanity.”

That “system” is our self-governing republic with its constitutionally guaranteed rule of law, property rights, the freedoms of religion, speech, press and assembly, and free market economics. All of this has produced the freest, most prosperous and most generous nation in history. It’s got to go.

The street mobs of Black Lives Matter and Antifa, plus the radicalized “Progressives” around Mr. Biden want to saddle America with central state socialism that looks a lot like communism, so Mr. Avakian’s endorsement shouldn’t be that surprising.

In contrast to America’s leadership of the Free World, communism has killed more people and created more misery than any other ideology. The death toll alone from communist regimes during the 20th century is at least 100 million (“The Black Book of Communism”).

Citing other scholars including Hoover Institution’s late Robert Conquest, historian Paul Kengor says the figure should be closer to 140 million dead. The killings are not over, he notes in his new book, “The Devil and Karl Marx.” They’re still murdering dissidents in China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and any other places unfortunate enough to come under the commissars’ boot.

How anyone could have a benign view of communism in the face of its staggering evil is mind boggling. It rivals Holocaust denial as a form of insanity.

The better-known Communist Party USA (CPUSA) has yet to endorse a presidential candidate, but its website calls for passing the “Heroes Act,” Nancy Pelosi’s $3 trillion COVID-19 relief bill stuffed with leftist provisions. When the Communist Party enthusiastically supports something, it’s time to throw it out and start over.

Earlier this summer, longtime communist and unrepentant terrorist leader Angela Davis went on Russian TV to endorse Joe Biden, saying he would be “most effectively pressured” toward the Left’s goals.

More evidence that communists – not merely “democratic socialists” – are hijacking the Democratic Party is the emergence of California Rep. Karen Bass (pictured) on Mr. Biden’s short list for the vice presidency.

A longtime leftist, she has visited communist Cuba 16 times, according to author and film maker Trevor Loudon. When Fidel Castro died in 2016, she issued a statement saying, “the passing of the Comandante en Jefe is a great loss to the people of Cuba.” After surfacing on the Biden list, she told Fox News’ Chris Wallace that she had not been aware at the time that Cuba was a “brutal regime.”

If she’s that clueless, she has no business being in Congress, much less a heartbeat from the presidency. Let’s give her the benefit of the doubt and assume she’s not dense but is a liar, a Marxist identifying as a liberal.

The fact that Democrats take her seriously as a national candidate speaks loudly about how far left they’ve veered. So does their cheerleading for the BLM/Antifa riots, their embrace of the “cancel culture’s” war on free speech, their increasingly ruthless enforcement of sexual anarchy and their hatred of law enforcement.

Ms. Bass has been throwing pixie dust around, insisting she’s just a Democrat, and counting on the media to engage in their ongoing coverup of radicalism in the Democrat Party. But she can’t outrun her public record.

In 2017, Rep. Bass eulogized “my friend and mentor, Oneil Marion Cannon.” Mr. Cannon was the Southern California district education director of the Communist Party USA and on the National Central Committee, according to an obit in the communist newspaper People’s World.

The glowing account, with a photo of Mr. Cannon in an Obama T-shirt and a beret with a red star on it, notes that he helped to elect California Democrats Augustus “Gus” Hawkins, Tom Bradley, Ed Roybal, Diane Watson, Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, and in 2008 worked to elect Barack Obama.

Mr. Obama, who turned civil rights icon John Lewis’ funeral last week into a partisan assault on election integrity and the Senate filibuster, was himself mentored by Communist Party “journalist” Frank Marshall Davis and the Marxist Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

All of the top-tier possible Democrat vice presidential nominees have extensive ties to far-left figures like George Soros and Marxist organizations like Democratic Socialists of America and the Democracy Alliance. California Sen. Kamala Harris, for example, is on the VP short list recommended to Mr. Biden by leftist billionaire Steve Phillips, who was active at Stanford in the League for Revolutionary Struggle, a Maoist group. In a 2012 blog post, he said, “I come out of the Left. I’ve studied Marx, Mao, and Lenin.”

The liberal leadership clearly has given way to Bernie Sanders and the “Squad” of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Presley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. They were joined this past week by Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist who unseated 10-term incumbent Democrat Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. in a primary.

Ms. Bush, who was endorsed by Bernie Sanders, cut her activist teeth during the Ferguson, Missouri riots, which occurred in 2014 and 2015. Mr. Clay is black and reliably leftist, but apparently not radical enough.

Perhaps he should have sought the endorsement of Revolutionary Communist Party USA leader Bob Avakian.

Robert Knight is a OneNewsNow contributor. His latest book is “The Coming Communist Wave: What Happens If the Left Captures All Three Branches of Government” (djkm.org, 2020). This column ran originally in The Washington Times.

