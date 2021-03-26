The suspected gunman who slaughtered 10 people at a Colorado supermarket has been moved from a Boulder County jail following threats to his safety.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, remains in custody of the Boulder County Sheriff’s, but is now being housed in a correctional facility outside the county after jail staff learned of safety concerns and threats, Denver’s KKTV reported. He’s being held without bond.
The Syrian native and US citizen faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors said “additional charges” would be filed in the coming weeks.
Source is Fox News
