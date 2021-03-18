The illegal immigration crisis mounting at the Mexican border is now President Biden’s problem — whether he wants it or not — and could severely undermine his political standing just months into his presidency.
Biden didn’t just inherit the crisis — he partly created it — and now he has to own it.
But so far, all we’re getting is denials and finger-pointing.
The White House is even refusing to call the event a crisis, despite clear evidence that thousands of migrants, including many children and teens, are crossing the border in a major surge from previous years.
The president is getting hit from both sides of the aisle — from the far left who want to open the borders to Republicans who want to capitalize on the mounting human tragedy.
The border crisis could also serve to validate former President Donald Trump, who warned of a surge of migrants if Biden was elected.
And it’s not just an immigration problem — it’s a potential public health problem if thousands of migrants carry the coronavirus with them on their way across the border — creating a superspreader event.
What is Biden going to do, give them barrels of hand sanitizer to stop the spread?
On the far left, liberals want Biden to essentially open the borders to all immigrants whether they are illegally coming in or not, and phase out Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has called on the Biden administration to end contracts between ICE and local jails and prisons.
“In order to truly sever the financial incentives causing the expansion of an unnecessary and abuse-ridden system of mass incarceration, we urge you to end contracts between the federal government and localities for the purposes of immigration detention,” Omar wrote in a letter that was also signed by other liberal lawmakers.
Republicans are hoping to capitalize on fears from the American public about the border crossings, using the issue as a major weapon in the 2022 midterms.
Though the elections are far away, Republicans are already running digital ads highlighting Biden’s role in the border crisis.
Biden’s struggle to deal with the border problems comes as he continues to try and make political gains from the passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus bill.
But his little cross country stimulus trip is getting swallowed up by the developments in Mexico and on the border.
He was asked about the crisis in an ABC interview on Tuesday — though he refuses to call it a crisis — and lamely tried to urge illegal immigrants not to try and cross into the U.S.
“Yes, I can say quite clearly, don’t come over,” Biden said. “Don’t leave your town or community.”
Yeah, sure that should solve everything.
Asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos whether it was a “mistake” not to have anticipated the surge in migrants, Biden insisted there were surges in “the last two years” when Trump was president.
“The idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come, because I heard the other day that they’re coming because they know I’m a nice guy,’ ” Biden said, “Here’s the deal, they’re not.”
Why are ONLY White children taught to “embrace” racial diversity as they become minorities in Europe and ALL the lands their ancestors fought & died for with blood, sweat & tears?
For thousands of years they fought & died to defend their lands for their beloved White children.
But now the criminal anti-White tyranny is destroying my entire race, the White race by flooding EVERY & ONLY White countries with MILLIONS of non-Whites and FORCE assimilating them.
That’s White Genocide.
Diversity means chasing down the last White person.
Maybe it’s time White Conservatives “Never Let A Crisis go to waste,: ,,slam the imitation white sell-out of a President, and begin voting as a racial block to preserve themelves and their workable social heritages. This administration lines up with the drug Lords more than their own people, and Biden should be removed from office for child abuse and allowing unsupervised children to cross the border. I have Heifer cows that are more loving , nurturing, defensive and attentive to their calves inthe field than these feeble minded LIberals inthe streets, who if they are not killing their own children in the womb, subject them to molestation, abuse and drug muling on the border, all to insure the ready availability of the drugs they chose to addict themselves to, now raising a new generation of drug dependents, government power and dsocial government ependency being the most addictive drugs of all, that is now leading to the dealth of American SELF-government. The Russians and Chinese could not have planned our own American downfall better than our own current Democrat Party administrations are doing now.
Unfortunately, whites as a group, are NOT AS unified like asians, blacks and other ethnicities are, when it comes to voting… AND I DOUBT we will ever get that unified.
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Text of Article 4, Section 4: The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature , or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened), against domestic Violence.
So corrupt puppet president biden has violated his oath of office by encouraging and supporting the illegal immigrant invasion.
ITS not just biden doing it, ITS THE ENTIRETY OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.. From congress who CODDLES them, to courts that ALLOW the coddling.
The border isn’t Biden’s problem, he couldn’t give a rats ***. He’s the problem and everyone who voted to put this incompetent in office along with the heir to the throne and their congressional cronies are complicit. I don’t see how this country will survive even two years until we can vote in attempt to undue the damage they’ve already caused in just 8 wks. Putting our Country in terrible danger because of their hatred for President Trump borders on insanity.
“I Joe Biden do solumly swear to protect and defend my own self-interests and the interests of my party, and if America with its laws and Constitution gets in the way it can Be damned”,,,so help me god, who I see every day when I look in the mirror or talk to myself in a senile stupor”.
So help me MOLOCH. Slight correction.
He’d NEVER ASK GOD for anything.
‘But, but, they told me I wouldn’t have to do anything but sign EOs I didn’t create, and then I could take a nap. How can I have a problem?’ JB
Hey Joe, put a giant tattoo on your forehead, a nice big tattoo, with the word “Traitor” on your forehead. With a giant tattoo on your forehead, the MS – 13 gang members will welcome you, as a fellow gang member. The MS-13 gang members kill people and deal drugs and you, Joe are killing America with drugs and gangs coming into our Country.
This is not going to stop, the real message and purpose is keep coming, we will make you all voters to lock out Republicans for decades. They are going to rush this thru as fast as possible to turn all the border states blue before the mid-terms and the 2024 election. They’re pushing thru automatic registration to vote for everyone so that they have millions more that will more likely vote Dem. States like Virginia are restoring 96,000 voter rights to felons so that they’re eligible before the upcoming governor’s election. Same with California, not just an attempt to stop the recall.
Exactly. FLOOD OUR nation with illegals that the dems THEN GIVE amnesty to, and that alone, makes 40+ MILLION NEW DEMOCRAT voters… Adding to all the fraud they are trying to legalize, it will mean they are trying to engineer it TO WHERE THEY WILL never lose an election again.
It definitely belongs to Biden and his puppet masters and we know why.
The problem is the whole country’s, the fault for the problem is totally Joe Biden’s.
It’s not like we weren’t told what the democraps were going to do. They didn’t make their agenda a secret. We allowed them to steal the election anyway. Stock up on ammo, if you can find it. It will be more valuable than currency or gold soon.
The IF YOU can find it, is the kicker.. MOST OF OUR stores, don’t seem to ever have the common (9mm or 5.56) ammo in!
Let’s clarify some of the information in this article, the writer seems a bit biased. ” severely undermine his political standing just months into his presidency.” He has no standing, anyone with more than two brain cells knows the election was stolen and bidan will be out and gone in a couple more months, if not sooner. “Biden didn’t just inherit the crisis — he partly created it — and now he has to own it.” He “inherited a better system than ANY in the past, he “totally” created what is happening, no questions about it. “Republicans who want to capitalize on the mounting human tragedy.” The idiots in the gop sat on their collective back sides when given an opportunity to do something, now they have forgotten 2020 and are trying to move on to 2022, while 10s of millions of people want the 2020 election fraud to be dealt with. I am keeping a list of every gop traitor, whether it is from the cowards on Jan 6th, whether it is those who voted for impeachment, whether it is those who voted in favor of more gun control and anything else the the fools might do, at the rate we are going, there will not be enough people left to run a lemonade stand, let alone enough to run for congress. 2020 MUST BE DEALT WITH.
The illegal assault on our border is not Joe Biden’s problem. It is ours, and neither Joe, Kamala, Schumer, Pelosi , ad nauseum care. If this is the work of Soros, Obama, Hillary, hopefully they will be held accountable for any deaths caused by the virus these unchecked, un-vetted travelers may carry, the gang infiltration, and the various and sundry corrupt people he has given Carte Blanche passes and bail-outs to. This is almost a spiteful in your face attack on the citizens of all 50 States. Maybe we should contribute to building a wall like the Vietnam soldiers memorial and put on it the Oppenheimer Destroyer of Worlds Quote and engrave the names of the usual Democratic suspects. How do they all sleep at night?
Oh, they care. It’s in their best interest to eliminate our borders. Listen to them talk of how they ache for the underprivileged invaders.
As far as how do they sleep at night? Where is that photo of Hunter Biden “napping” with his pipe?
I wonder WHAT Happened to that group, who was trying to do JUST THAT. RAISE THEIR OWN FUNDS to build the wall..
Biden checked off another box in his “do the opposite of Trump” list and unleashed a tsunami of illegals. Every child thrown across the border has 2 parents waiting for their inevitable invitation to “reunite” on the American side of the border. Multiply every kid by 3 at least.
Not only do they bring fresh Covid, but will stress social services already threadbare because of Covid with NO JOBS even for US citizens, let alone the invaders. Why do Dems always act like they’re President for Central and South Americans at the expense of the US taxpayers paying their salary?
“Biden didn’t just inherit the crisis — he partly created it — and now he has to own it.”
Duly elected President Donald Trump had the border problem winding down by coordinating with our southern neighbors. Biden dismantled all of that and now we have a 700% increase in two months.
A thousand detainees is a crisis when Donald Trump is administrator. Seven thousand is not a crises after Gropey is sworn in.
Biden openly courted illegal caravans and laid out the massive incentives he would scribble by executive order upon his inauguration.
This crisis is ALL JOE BIDEN!