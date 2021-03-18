The illegal immigration crisis mounting at the Mexican border is now President Biden’s problem — whether he wants it or not — and could severely undermine his political standing just months into his presidency.

Biden didn’t just inherit the crisis — he partly created it — and now he has to own it.

But so far, all we’re getting is denials and finger-pointing.

The White House is even refusing to call the event a crisis, despite clear evidence that thousands of migrants, including many children and teens, are crossing the border in a major surge from previous years.

The president is getting hit from both sides of the aisle — from the far left who want to open the borders to Republicans who want to capitalize on the mounting human tragedy.

The border crisis could also serve to validate former President Donald Trump, who warned of a surge of migrants if Biden was elected.

And it’s not just an immigration problem — it’s a potential public health problem if thousands of migrants carry the coronavirus with them on their way across the border — creating a superspreader event.

What is Biden going to do, give them barrels of hand sanitizer to stop the spread?

On the far left, liberals want Biden to essentially open the borders to all immigrants whether they are illegally coming in or not, and phase out Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has called on the Biden administration to end contracts between ICE and local jails and prisons.

“In order to truly sever the financial incentives causing the expansion of an unnecessary and abuse-ridden system of mass incarceration, we urge you to end contracts between the federal government and localities for the purposes of immigration detention,” Omar wrote in a letter that was also signed by other liberal lawmakers.

Republicans are hoping to capitalize on fears from the American public about the border crossings, using the issue as a major weapon in the 2022 midterms.

Though the elections are far away, Republicans are already running digital ads highlighting Biden’s role in the border crisis.

Biden’s struggle to deal with the border problems comes as he continues to try and make political gains from the passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus bill.

But his little cross country stimulus trip is getting swallowed up by the developments in Mexico and on the border.

He was asked about the crisis in an ABC interview on Tuesday — though he refuses to call it a crisis — and lamely tried to urge illegal immigrants not to try and cross into the U.S.

“Yes, I can say quite clearly, don’t come over,” Biden said. “Don’t leave your town or community.”

Yeah, sure that should solve everything.

Asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos whether it was a “mistake” not to have anticipated the surge in migrants, Biden insisted there were surges in “the last two years” when Trump was president.

“The idea that Joe Biden said, ‘Come, because I heard the other day that they’re coming because they know I’m a nice guy,’ ” Biden said, “Here’s the deal, they’re not.”

