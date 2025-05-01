At the 100-day mark, it’s an obvious fact that the border is now secure. Illegal immigration is now a trickle. The network “news” folks hate to mention it. But they are eager to cite polls that find Trump’s immigration approval number is declining. Forget the successes, and drive the notion that he’s losing juice in the polls.

To troll the anti-Trump press, Team Trump put posters on the White House lawn — right behind the camera positions where the White House reporters chat with their anchors — with mugshots of illegal aliens who were arrested (and mostly convicted) of serious crimes, including fentanyl importation and child sexual assault.

The Trump haters responded by blurring the images, out of great sensitivity to the unlikely potential innocence of undocumented criminals. As he began his show “The Lead,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper opened a bottle of sarcasm about the “full-court press” of Team Trump.

“So they subtly and tastefully deck the White House North Lawn with dozens of yard signs featuring photos of people that the Trump administration claims are in the country illegally,” Tapper cracked. “Each poster saying ‘Arrested’ and listing the alleged offense with which they have been charged. CNN’s working to confirm the identities and if there are actual allegations against these people. Until then, we are blurring their identities.”

Now ask yourself: How many times have Jake Tapper and the CNN Army recently displayed a picture of illegal immigrant Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who was the perpetrator just convicted in a Maryland court of raping and murdering Rachel Morin as she was jogging in 2023? It’s easy to guess. It’s zero. They don’t want to spend any time on that problem.

Tapper wasn’t the only lecturer blurring out the Trump posters. On “Morning Joe,” co-host Jonathan Lemire announced, “The White House has put up about 100 posters of what they say are unauthorized immigrants who have been arrested for violent crimes. You can see them there.” Actually, you can’t see them — except as a blur.

Lemire lamented their strategic location: “But what’s particularly noteworthy about this location is it is right directly behind the positions where TV correspondents do their hits from the White House lawn. So therefore, no matter what network you’re on, that includes MSNBC, if you’re doing it from the White House right now, those pictures will be behind you.” How dare they!

Notice how the liberals love to couch every Trump claim as “what they say is.” They couldn’t seem to do that for Biden claims, like claiming the Republicans were Jim Crow 2.0.

Then Lemire turned to Maria Teresa Kumar of Voto Latino, who naturally endorsed the blurring, as if she were a journalist and not an activist: “Our job is always to have our true north. To make sure that we’re presenting balanced news and in not putting folks … potentially in danger.”

Lemire then added, “Well said.”

How is it “balanced news” to blur out the criminal migrants? At MSNBC, “balanced news” is news that opposes Trump in all things.

Other networks blurred the images without a lecture. It happened with CBS reporter Nancy Cordes on “CBS Mornings,” for one.

These networks have constantly displayed sympathetic pictures over the last few weeks of their deported “Maryland man” Kilmar Abrego Garcia, smiling with a Chicago Bulls ball cap on his head, because that’s the kind of illegal immigrant they can use to pour out their overflowing “compassion.”

Their televised humanity doesn’t extend to anyone victimized by illegal immigrants. If it’s a Trump talking point, they bury it — like a murdered female jogger.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Tim Graham and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

COPYRIGHT 2025 CREATORS.COM