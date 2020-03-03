An audience member called out former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for “pushing for more gun control” when he has “an armed security detail.”

“How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that’s likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning?” the man asked at a Monday evening Fox News town hall in Manassas, Virginia.

“Look, I probably get 40 or 50 threats every week, ok, and some of them are real,” Bloomberg responded.

Audience claps as the question is asked. Watch the clip to see Bloomberg explain why his safety is important.

WATCH as this gun owner completely dismantles Bloomberg’s anti-gun policies during his Fox News town hall: pic.twitter.com/E6dKZ5G2HC — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) March 3, 2020

The above is an excerpt. See more at the Daily Caller.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (7 votes cast)