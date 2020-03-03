An audience member called out former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for “pushing for more gun control” when he has “an armed security detail.”
“How do you justify pushing for more gun control when you have an armed security detail that’s likely equipped with the same firearms and magazines that you seek to ban the common citizen from owning?” the man asked at a Monday evening Fox News town hall in Manassas, Virginia.
“Look, I probably get 40 or 50 threats every week, ok, and some of them are real,” Bloomberg responded.
Audience claps as the question is asked. Watch the clip to see Bloomberg explain why his safety is important.
WATCH as this gun owner completely dismantles Bloomberg’s anti-gun policies during his Fox News town hall: pic.twitter.com/E6dKZ5G2HC
— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) March 3, 2020
The above is an excerpt. See more at the Daily Caller.
Notice the Dishonorable, Dishonest Democrats are constantly pushing for gun control. They know that legal gun owners are NOT the problem. It is the illegal gun owners, that do not give a rats asz about laws that are the ones who are doing the killing.
How come we never here that Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S.
In 2017 (IAW FBI table 43), there were ~4,800 African-Americans killed. – 93% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Why do these Dishonorable, Dishonest Democrats never mention this??
Not a peep about this from these self-serving Dishonorable, Dishonest Democrats that are trying to take guns away from the law abiding citizens and against the Bill of Rights, Amendment 2.
Nice save Mini Mike. Your life you consider to be valuable. Our families lives or any other American’s lives are no less valuable.
Americans are supported by the Constitution, 2nd amendment just as your life. The life of the unborn, Created by our God, are invaluable as well, but you don’t support our Constitution, no more than the rest of the candidates. You tell people in sound bites what you want them to hear, but if you were in office you and the rest of your communist democrats would be full speed ahead in banning all guns from the populace. “We the people. . . ” will be left at the mercy of an out of control government and criminals. We will be just as Cuba, China, Venezuela, North Korea and all of the other despots of the world.
You -SAY- you get many threats. but we only have your word for that Mike.
I remember that Latin phrase – IPSI DIXIT, “it is so because he says it is so”
And actually it only takes one threat. So if we get one threat and you have disarmed us, what then?
My having a gun to defend against that one threat doesnt mean I will ever use it unless Im threatened.
None of your laws or any of the 26,000+ that already exist – AFFECT CRIMINALS.
All of the gun control laws ONLY hurt the honest law abiding citizen!!!
All of them have protection, whether they’re Democrat or Republican. Obama, Clinton’s etc. it’s the Democrats who want to DISARM the responsible gun owners. Nuff said.
Wouldn’t “Background Checks” be of more value IF they applied to persons RUNNING OF POLITICAL OFFICE?
Wouldn’t it be more appropriate for ALL POLITICIANS, POLITICAL APPOINTEES and BUREAUCRATS be subject to DEEP, INTRUSIVE Background Checks so that WE, THE PEOPLE would KNOW who will be in positions of POWER OVER THE PEOPLE?
Wouldn’t the People be better served VIOLATION IF the OATH OF OFFICE was a Death Penalty level Felony?
Shouldn’t ABUSE OF POWER, Misuse of PUBLIC FUNDS and VIOLATING THE RIGHTS OF THE CITIZENS Be Likewise be under the PROMISE of EXTREMELY HARSH PENALTIES, Including LOSS OF CITIZENSHIP for the culprit AND HIS FAMILY with PERM,ANENT EXPULSION FROM THIS NATION FOR LIFE?
Just saying that SERIOUS LACK of ACCOUNTABILITY really NEEDS corrected!
What a putz! Are there any guns sold or otherwise transferred without a background check? Of course, transfers between family members and some individual sales may bypass the background check. So what. By law, internet sales and sales at gun shows are required to go through a FFL or Federal Firearms Licensee. The vast majority of illegal sales and transfers are from criminal to criminal. When I was growing up in the 50’s and 60’s, we were taught respect for the law and to fear the consequences of wrong or illegal actions. Sadly, there is little respect and to a very large extent, no fear of consequences. I read an article the other day about a man in New York that steals from people on the subway. After his latest arrest and release, I forget the number but recall it is over 100, he bragged that he will never be stopped. And in Kommiefornia, it is now only a misdemeanor to steal $950 and the police are unlikely to do anything more that take a phone report. Sad what the “progressives” have done to our country.
Of Course they think their life matters more than us little people…That’s why they exempt themselves from our HealthCare, Gun Control, and even their so-called ‘Save the Planet’ laws…They zip around in those big Jets and drive those big SUV’s everywhere they go ‘along with their family members’!!!
The number of threats Bloomberg may get is irrelevant to the right to Keep and Bear Arms.