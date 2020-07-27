GOP officials in Wisconsin voiced their outrage after a black man, who was well known to his community as a strong supporter of the president, was killed in broad daylight.

The party issued a statement Friday regarding the murder of 60-year-old Bernell Trammell, who was fatally shot outside of his publishing company the day before.

“We saw the cops pull up, the vans, ambulance, firefighters. We sat and watched. They gave CPR for about 15 to 20 minutes.” – Taylen Pulley, resident

Trammell reportedly spent the weeks leading up to the attack advocating for President Trump’s reelection

This is an excerpt from One America News. The story has received little to no coverage in media.