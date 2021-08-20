A father in Colorado Springs who is the descendant of slaves slammed critical race theory during a public school district’s board meeting, saying racism in America would “by and large be dead” if not for institutions such as the education system “keeping it on life support.”

“I am a direct descendant of the North American slave trade. Both my parents are black. All four of my grandparents are black, all eight of my great great grandparents, and all 16 of my great greats. On my mother’s side, my ancestors were enslaved in Alabama. On my father’s side, we were enslaved in Texas,” father Derrick Wilburn said during a board meeting last week.

“I am not oppressed. I’m not oppressed and I’m not a victim.”

– Read more at Fox News

This Colorado Springs father denounces critical race theory and says that "racism in America would be dead today if not for certain people and institutions keeping it on life support"—including public education. Following his testimony, the school board voted 3-2 to ban CRT. pic.twitter.com/sK1TLS69MQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 19, 2021

District 49 thought to be first district in Colorado to ban critical race theory

District 49’s Board of Education on Thursday, August 12, 2021, voted to approve a measure with potential to change the way history and current events are taught in its classrooms.

In a 3-2 vote during its monthly meeting, the board passed a resolution prohibiting the teaching of “critical race theory” in D-49 schools. The 25,000-student district is thought to be the first in Colorado to approve such a ban.

Derrick Wilburn said teaching critical race theory actually does race relations more harm than good, pitting students against each other on the basis of skin color.

“I can think of nothing more damaging to a society than to tell a baby born today that she has grievances against another baby born today, simply because of what their ancestors may have done two centuries ago,” said Wilburn, who is Black.

– Read more at the Gazette.

Derrick Wilburn is the founder and Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Black Conservatives and the driving force behind the POC Capitol Interns.