(EFE).- A group of Democratic and Republican US Senators on Sunday announced reaching the outline of a narrow agreement to increase gun safety measures nationwide by proposing minimal measures after mass shootings at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket and a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.
In a statement, the bipartisan group of 10 Democratic and 10 GOP lawmakers said that the outline of the accord – which has not yet been finalized – includes doing background checks on prospective gun purchasers under age 21.
The shooters in the Buffalo and Uvalde massacres, which took a total of 29 lives and wounded many more, were both 18 years old.
The outline of the plan also includes funding for more mental health resources, increasing school safety measures and grants for states to extend nationwide so-called “red flag” laws – currently on the books in states like California, New York and Florida – that allow authorities to confiscate guns from people deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.
A key element of the plan deals with the so-called “boyfriend loophole” to prohibit both spouses and dating partners from owning guns after being convicted of domestic violence or while subject to domestic violence restraining orders, with both of these things being included on background checks.
Although the outline is nowhere near the significant set of gun control reforms – including a ban on assault rifles – pushed by President Joe Biden, most Democratic legislators and gun control activists, it is something that appears to have enough support from Republicans, who have derailed gun control measures in Congress for decades, to get 60 votes, overcoming the filibuster and thus pass in the Senate.
Obviously it's very notable 10 REPUBLICANS have signed on here, & Republicans in the group have said they're working to get more than 10 to support final passage.
Last week, in a party line vote, the House of Representatives, where Democrats hold a narrow majority, passed a broad reform package barring the sale of semiautomatic weapons to buyers under 21, banning the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines and implementing a federal “red flag” law. But a similar bill has no chance to pass in the Senate, where Democrats and Republicans are split 50-50, although Vice President Kamala Harris can exercise a tie-breaking vote.
If approved, the bill would be the biggest legislative reform on gun control in 30 years.
Shortly after the agreement on the outline was announced, Biden issued a statement in which he called the plan “a step in the right direction,” but he said that “obviously” it does not include all the measures that he considers to be necessary to stem gun violence, in particular mass shootings.
The president said that it is important that a gun control bill gets to his desk as soon as possible so that he can sign it and “save lives.”
Before reaching the president’s desk, however, any bill would have to pass both the House and Senate.
Nothing like a keen understanding of the problem and clarity of purpose in dealing with it. They are spinning their wheels with this nonsense until they realize that defunding police departments, liberal arrest and bail guidelines, and disinterested prosecutors are all equally contributing to the spike in crime nationwide.
SINE most of these shooters BOUGHT THEIR GUNS LEGALLY (thus passed backround checks), and NONE of their ‘mental issues’, raised any red flags, since thos ein Charge FORGOT TO PUT THEM IN the system.. HOW WOULD doing any of this, have stopped ANY OF THEM>
This was written and presented to the Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee by a Columbine school girl’s father.
Rachel Joy Scott was killed in the Columbine school shooting 12 years ago.
Your laws ignore our deepest needs,
Your words are empty air,
You strip away our heritage,
You’ve outlawed simple prayer,
Now gunshots fill our classrooms,
And previous children die,
You seek for answers everywhere,
And ask the question “why”,
You regulate restrictive laws,
Through legislative creed,
And yet you fail to understand,
That God is what we need!
Men and Women are three-part beings We all consist of body, mind and spirit.
When we refuse to acknowledge a third part of our make-up ,
we create a void that allows evil, prejudice and hatred to rush in.
We honor “BLM” by kneeling during our national anthem at a football game, then fire a coach for kneeling to thank God at the same football game.
I truly believe that this treasonous Democrat Party is but a satanic cult and its supporters are but demonic disciples.
rinos = democrats
go ahead and pat yourselves on the back makes you feel good like you have done something but in reality
you have done diddly squat but hurt law abiding citizens.
the gop is full of cowards who will not stand up for those who voted them in to work for us back home.
vote them out.
I for One Hope that while they Pat themselves on the back they Break their ARMS ! And maybe that would relief a little !
Unfortunately we won’t have the satisfaction of voting some of them out, SINCE THEY ARE refusing to run again (see portman!
One these JACKASS’S could have done is Make the Deranged and Deplorable DemoRats turn in their Side Arms and that would relief 99.9% of the Problem. And if We The People don’t need to have the Pretending President Y’all have that has a pair to do something about it. POTUS Donald J. Trump was still in the OVAL Office where is belongs We The People wouldn’t have this **** !
Any of this legislation, regardless of how “minor,” is never a “compromise” and is ALWAYS a victory for the gun-grabbers. Even the most innoculuous-appearing legislation means less liberty and freedom for Americans, and more restrictions for gun owners. Anyone can see that it is not a “compromise,” because they always take, and never give anything back in return. In 1934, restrictions were first placed on gun ownership. In 1968 more restrictions were placed on gun ownership, but nothing was eliminated from the 1934 legislation. In 1986 that “champion of freedom” signed into law more legislation eliminating gun-ownership rights; again nothing was given in return. Then came “Randy-Bill” Clinton’s so-called “assault weapons ban,” and thankfully it had a sunset provision, so it was not permanent. We are steadily losing this war because our legislators refuse to try to regain any of those rights already taken, but continue to surrender to the grabbers. We’re the proverbial frog in boiling water.
EXACTLY.. EVERY TIME we ‘compromise’, THEY WIN.. Our so-called leaders, need to STOP GIVING IN, when they never ever seem to get ANYTHING in return!
Don’t get mad for any reason as this is grounds to take your guns.
Let them try!
Do something ?? You mean like charge criminals for breaking the law ??
Anyone stupid enough to scream do something to politicians deserve what they get.