An immigration border enforcement organization says a growing number of Democratic lawmakers should be worrying about re-election next year in light of President Joe Biden’s sinking poll numbers.

A newly released Quinnipiac poll finds only 38% of Americans approve of Biden’s performance in office, while a mere 25% approve his administration’s handling of “immigration issues.” There’s also bad news among Biden’s traditional voting blocs: just 51% of self-identified Democrats support his overall handling of immigration issues – and a mere 23% of Hispanic voters approve of his immigration policies.

Ira Mehlman, a spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, contends it’s obvious why the American public doesn’t support the policies the Biden administration has implemented.

“All you have to do is look at what is going on at the border,” he tells AFN. “The pictures are atrocious. What we’ve seen down there is a disgrace. Clearly, the American public is getting fed up with it – and it’s reflected in the president’s overall approval ratings.”

Mehlman hopes for some accountability in the 2022 election cycle.

“Any member of Congress who stands somewhat to the right of ‘The Squad’ has got to be looking out for his or her own job at this point,” he contends. “When the president is implementing policies that have virtually no public support, it does affect the down-ballot races.”

He also points out that in 2022, almost every member of Congress seeking re-election will be running in at least a slightly altered district. “It’s something that clearly has a lot of people [in the Democratic Party] worried,” he adds.

Will Arizona step up like Texas has?

Meanwhile, the FAIR spokesman hopes Arizona’s Republican governor will take the necessary steps to deal with the influx of illegal immigrants coming into that state.

Almost since Biden took office, the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio Sectors in Texas have served as the epicenters for the border crisis – but that’s now changing. With increased enforcement by Texas state law enforcement resources, the Yuma Sector in Arizona is fast becoming ground zero for the crisis. Apprehensions have soared by 2,400% in that sector over the last year; and a large caravan of some 80,000 immigrants, mostly Haitians, are expected to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border by the end of the month – many of whom could attempt to cross in the Yuma Sector.

“Texas has made it clear that they are going to fill in the [border wall] gaps that the Department of Homeland Security is deliberately leaving open; and they’re going ahead and trying to enforce laws because it affects people in communities in Texas,” Mehlman explains. “So, [the immigrants are] going to go to other points along the border. [That’s why] Arizona has seen a significant uptick.”

Mehlman remains hopeful Arizona will follow Texas’ lead and use its own resources to confront the coming invasion.

“Certainly, Arizona Governor [Doug] Ducey has been outspoken about the impact of massive illegal immigration on his state,” he points out. “And as it becomes more of a problem, obviously he could be motivated to take additional steps. He has had the Arizona National Guard out there.”

Arizona’s Yuma Sector includes 126 miles of border with Mexico, stretching from the state’s border with California to the Yuma-Pima County line. The entire Arizona-Mexico border is approximately 350 miles long.

